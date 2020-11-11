NITRO — In support and as an extension of the United Way of Central WV “Day of Caring,” Peoples Federal Credit Union hosted an Angel Wish List Drive for the Gabriel Project of WV in an effort to meet an urgent need in our community.
There was an overwhelming outreach by the community sharing essential items for children from birth to 2 years old at all three Peoples FCU locations — Nitro, Eleanor and Point Pleasant.
Andrew Myers, Peoples Federal Credit Union CEO, presented a check for $5,000 (matching the in-kind donations) on Thursday, Nov. 5, to Donna Hawkins, state executive director of Gabriel Project of WV. Supporting the celebration were United Way of Central WV representatives: Margaret O’Neal, president; Kristi Wheeler, resource development director; Lisa Hudnall, community services director; and Kerri Cooper, community impact director.
“Peoples Federal Credit Union is a proud supporter of the United Way of Central WV Day of Caring. The Gabriel Project is near and dear to our hearts, meeting our credit union mission of People Helping People,” VP Marketing/Business Development Anna Campbell said in a news release.
The mission of the Gabriel Project of West Virginia is immediate, practical and compassionate assistance to needy pregnant women and families with children 2 years of age and younger. Through their caring efforts and tangible support, they help children in impoverished families to have a healthy, safe start in life.
The tangible donations and the monetary contribution from Peoples Federal Credit Union will make an immediate difference in meeting the heightened needs of area families during this COVID-19 pandemic. An immediate delivery was made Thursday to the Gabriel Project outreach site, housed in Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans, to replenish diapers on short supply.
In 2020, Gabriel Project celebrated 23 years of serving needy families with young children. Over the past two decades, there have been nearly 50,000 client service visits to local Gabriel Project sites covering West Virginia and beyond.
During the month of October, in honor of International Credit Union Day (Oct. 15, 2020), Peoples Federal Credit Union served as a drop-off location to meet the Gabriel Project Wish List: baby diapers (size 4, 5, 6), toddler training pants, baby wipes and baby toiletries.
Peoples Federal Credit Union is a financial member-owned cooperative serving people who live, work, worship, or attend school in, and business entities located in Kanawha, Putnam, and Mason counties.