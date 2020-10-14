NITRO — In support and as an extension of the United Way of Central West Virginia’s Day of Caring, Peoples Federal Credit Union is hosting an Angel Wish List Drive for the Gabriel Project in an effort to meet an urgent need in our community.
The mission of the Gabriel Project of West Virginia is immediate, practical and compassionate assistance to needy pregnant women and families with children 2 years old and younger. Through caring efforts and tangible support, the Gabriel Project helps children in impoverished families to have a healthy, safe start in life.
“Peoples Federal Credit Union is a proud supporter of the United Way of Central WV Day of Caring. The Gabriel Project is near and dear to our hearts, meeting our credit union mission of People Helping People,” Anna Campbell, VP marketing/business development, said in a news release.
In 2020, Gabriel Project celebrated 23 years of serving needy families with young children. Over the past two decades, there have been nearly 50,000 client service visits to local Gabriel Project sites covering West Virginia and beyond.
During the month of October, in honor of International Credit Union Day (Oct. 15) Peoples Federal Credit Union will serve as a drop-off location to meet the Gabriel Project Wish List:
- Baby diapers (size 4, 5, 6)
- Toddler training pants
- Baby wipes
- Baby toiletries, including baby wash, shampoo, lotion and diaper cream
Because diapers cannot be purchased with SNAP public assistance, they are an out-of-pocket expense of $70 to $80 per month for low-income families. Therefore, it is often a difficult choice for low-income families between buying a sufficient quantity of diapers and meeting other household needs. Last year, the Gabriel Project distributed over 1,500 packages of diapers to low-income families in the Kanawha Valley. Right now, with the pandemic, diapers are the most-requested baby item. The Gabriel Project anticipates distributing over 2,000 diaper packages to low-income families this year. Large size diapers are particularly needed. Young children quickly grow out of smaller size diapers and tend to stay in larger sizes (4, 5 and 6) over a longer period.
Peoples FCU will match up to $5,000 in a financial charitable donation to mirror in-kind items donated by the public.
The credit union invites the community to serve as “Guardian Angels” and bring donations through Oct. 31, to the following locations:
- 419 1st Ave South, Nitro: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays
- 900 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor: 8:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- 2101 Jackson Ave., Point Pleasant: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays
COVID-19 safety precautions are in place at all locations.
Peoples Federal Credit Union is a financial member owned cooperative serving people who live, work, worship, or attend school in, and business entities located in Kanawha, Putnam, and Mason counties.