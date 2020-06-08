NITRO, W.Va. — Peoples Federal Credit Union is partnering with Paradise Farms and Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective to bring the community a “home grown” initiative, according to a news release from the credit union.
The public is invited to purchase fresh, locally grown produce for a healthier lifestyle at the Pop-Up Produce Market hosted at Peoples FCU parking lot (419 1st Ave. S., Nitro) on June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.
The market will be open from noon until 4 p.m. on each of those days. Curbside service will be available. For the best selection, arriving early is recommended.
Peoples FCU “People Helping People” initiative, combined with Paradise Farms, is one component of KISRA’s Growing Jobs Project — a fresh, new way in which KISRA is making a positive difference in our community.
It’s a farm-to-table program that, in addition to job creation, is encouraging entrepreneurship and giving people access to fresh, locally grown produce.
For more information access https://www.kisra.org/paradisefarms.