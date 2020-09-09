NITRO, W.Va. — The final “Pop-Up Produce Market” of the season is set for noon until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, in the parking lot of Peoples Federal Credit Union, 419 1st Ave. South, Nitro.
Curbside service will be available. For the best selection, shoppers should come early. Safety precautions will be in place complying with the governor’s mask mandate and social distancing policies.
People’s Federal Credit Union has partnered with Paradise Farms to bring the community this “homegrown” initiative, aimed at providing fresh, locally grown produce to encourage a healthier lifestyle.
The credit union’s “People Helping People” initiative combined with Paradise Farms, a component of KISRA’s Growing Jobs Project. It’s a farm-to-table program that, in addition to job creation, is encouraging entrepreneurship, and giving people access to local produce. For more information, visit www.kisra.org/paradisefarms. KISRA — The Kanawha Institute for Social Research & Action — works to heal and strengthen families through the program areas of health, employment, asset development and learning.
Paradise Farms works to provide healthy produce to area day care facilities and food banks in our community. The medical clinic at Boone Memorial Hospital has distributed individual four-pound boxes of produce to patients with diabetes and heart issues. Another key goal of Paradise Farms is to provide training and jobs in urban farming to people transitioning into the workforce from
incarceration or rehabilitation.
Paradise Farms grows produce year-round in two 96-by-30-foot greenhouses — one devoted entirely to hydroponically grown vegetables, and the other making use of both hydroponic towers and raised-bed garden plots.
This is the fourth and final Pop-Up Produce Market hosted by People’s Federal Credit Union this summer.