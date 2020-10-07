HURRICANE — Most of us appreciate a warm welcome. Like when we relocate to a new town, for example. Or when we establish ourselves at a new job or business. When we enter a church, business, or restaurant, we desire to be welcomed there.
Andre and Stephanie Langlois have appreciated their warm welcome. They moved to Hurricane from Vienna, West Virginia, earlier this year, and they opened a small business at 2741 Main St. in August. The welcome they have received in Putnam County has been a congenial one.
“Moving to the area has been a blessing for our little family,” Stephanie said. “Prior to moving here, our two small children, who are both on the autism spectrum, were receiving therapy in the area. We are thankful to be settled here now.”
Andre chimes in, “We are also appreciative for the support we have received from the City of Hurricane, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and the Peyton & Peppy customers who have welcomed us to the community.”
Now the Langloises seek to extend that same hospitality to everyone who enters Peyton & Peppy Boutique.
“I always tell our staff that the minute a guest enters the shop, treat them as if you were welcoming them into your home,” Stephanie said.
The boutique in downtown Hurricane is in itself an inviting place. With its bright, chic lighting and curated displays, Peyton & Peppy is a feast for the eyes. Trendy ladies clothing, ranging in sizes from small to 3XL, is arranged tastefully around the shop. Sophisticated jewelry, handbags, and shoes line shelves and displays around every corner. Bath and body products, all made in West Virginia, are tucked into a corner.
Peyton & Peppy is a warm and welcoming shopping environment.
“We want to provide a shopping experience that people will remember,” Stephanie said.
She continues, “I grew tired of shopping at the mall where it seems like all of the clothes are geared toward teenagers. I wanted to create the kind of shop where I would like to shop, with both trendy and classic clothes for ladies of all ages and shapes.”
Thus, in 2016, the Langloises opened Peyton & Peppy Boutique online.
“We started as a mobile boutique and online shopping experience,” Andre recalled. “That grew into our first brick-and-mortar location in Vienna, West Virginia.”
Stephanie and Andre were no strangers to the business world when they founded Peyton & Peppy. Stephanie had worked in retail management for Limited Brands for over a decade, and Andre’s background was in marketing and business management. Together they also own three self-storage facilities.
“Owning a clothing boutique was always a dream of mine,” Stephanie said.
The name of their new joint venture was inspired by their family.
“Our daughter’s name is Peyton and our nieces called Stephanie ‘Aunt Peppy’ when they were little,” Andre explained.
The Langloises’ second Peyton & Peppy location, in Hurricane, has been warmly received by local shoppers.
“Everyone seems to especially love our denim,” Stephanie said. “We offer a great selection of comfortable denim from brands including Kan Can, Kut from the Kloth, Judy Blue, Flying Monkey and Vervet.”
Assistant Manager Neidra Callahan, a Huntington resident, is just as excited about the merchandise for sale at Peyton & Peppy as its customers.
“This shirt is so pretty for fall,” she gushes, caressing a cream blouse embellished with an ornate pumpkin. She jokes with Stephanie about wanting to buy many things in the store herself.
“I love everything in this store,” Neidra said. “Peyton & Peppy has all the things that women today want and love. It is so rare to find them all in one store.”
Stephanie agreed, inserting, “Neidra is not only an assistant manager here and an avid shopper. She is also one of our models.”
Most of the models who are featured on Peyton & Peppy’s social media pages are employees of the Langloises.
And social media has been a crucial medium for the survival of Peyton & Peppy Boutique during COVID-19.
“Foot traffic is down considerably from what it once was, so we are relying more on our website and on live shows than we have in the past,” Stephanie said, adding, “We have a Facebook group called the Peyton & Peppy Weekly Pop-Up where we host weekly live shows and giveaways at the shop.”
That is one of the ways that COVID-19 has forced Stephanie and Andre to think outside of the box.
“Opening a new business and maintaining our existing business during COVID has been our biggest challenge,” Andre said. “From delays in the remodeling of our Hurricane store to postponement of inventory shipments to low foot traffic, COVID has definitely pushed us to be more creative with our businesses.”
The Langloises’ dedication to opening and growing Peyton & Peppy during the 2020 pandemic is proof of their gratitude for the warm welcome they have received in Hurricane.
“We hope to be a part of this community for years to come,” Stephanie said. “And we hope that generations of ladies here will have fond memories of coming to our boutique.”
Peyton & Peppy Boutique is open to the public Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For up-to-date information, join the email list at www.peytonandpeppyboutique.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.