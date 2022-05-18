CHARLESTON — Former sales and marketing employees for a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC said they maintained legally strict messaging when marketing the company’s opioid products.
On Friday, the overall theme of testimony in the lawsuit involving the state of West Virginia and two opioid manufacturers was that the sales representatives knew the benefits and risks of opioid medication and did not stray from marketing materials and messages approved by their company’s medical and legal departments.
It was the 30th day of the ongoing bench trial in which the state claims Allergan and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. used deceptive and misleading marketing practices to drive up sales of their prescription opioid medications, which caused the opioid abuse epidemic in West Virginia.
Attorneys representing the pharmaceutical companies told Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope they were likely to finish presenting their case next week.
Swope told the parties to be prepared for closing arguments next week, reminding the plaintiff and defendants they each would get five hours for closing arguments in the Ceremonial Courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse.
Friday was a short day of testimony, wrapping up just before 2 p.m. following three hours of testimony from former Drug Enforcement Administration diversion investigator James Place and five video depositions that included the former pharmaceutical manufacturer marketing employees and former State of West Virginia employees.
Testifying by way of depositions that took place between 2019 and January of this year were Robert Murphy, Edward Tykot, Tom Halvorson, Michael Shepherd and Shelly Fitch, all of whom had some role in marketing Kadian and Norco, opioid drugs produced by Allergan’s predecessors, Watson Pharmaceuticals and Actavis.
Shepherd and Fitch worked for inVentive, a marketing company that contracted with the companies to promote Kadian.
They both testified that the company’s strategy was to “stabilize the prescription trend” for Kadian in particular, saying sales for the drug had tapered off by the time Actavis purchased it.
“It is your job to make sure these physicians knew Kadian is still available,” Fitch said, recalling the training materials the company used.
If a doctor asked sales and marketing representatives about any information other than what dosages of Kadian existed, the representatives advised them to contact the company’s medical and legal divisions for more information.
They also said reps frequently noted the benefits of Kadian, which included a lower amount of acetaminophen, meaning it was suitable for people who had kidney and liver issues, as well as the risks, which included addiction.
Each of the marketing employees said they had not heard of the phrase “pseudo addiction” or “opioid phobia” when they worked in marketing, and they likewise never discussed them with physicians.
In other testimony Friday, Bob Hansen, former director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, testified that there have been illicit drug use problems in West Virginia his entire professional career, spanning from the 1970s until he retired in 2020.
Under questioning from the pharmaceutical companies’ attorneys, Hansen said methamphetamine and heroin were significant contributors for West Virginians who overdosed.
Vicki Boyd Cunningham, former director of pharmacy services for the West Virginia Bureau of Medical Services, which manages West Virginia Medicaid, also testified by way of deposition.
She said some medications are part of a “preferred drug list,” meaning doctors and pharmacists don’t need prior authorization from Medicaid to prescribe and fill them. Medicaid also has quantity limits for certain medications, she said.
Prior to 2008, she said there were no limits on short-acting opioids. At that time, the limit on longer acting opioids was 380 pills a month, but state officials limited it to 120 pills per month in 2008.
The state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications.
They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The government additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
The trial was to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Kanawha County Courthouse.