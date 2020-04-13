HURRICANE — Phillip Bailey has been named Putnam County’s Favorite High School Teacher in a Farmers Bank contest. The contest is based on nominations and votes from community members.
While Bailey lives in Putnam County, he actually works at Cabell Midland High School, where he teaches show choir and guitar to students in grades nine through twelve.
Bailey, who said he was very surprised to learn of the award, will receive a gift basket and certificate from Farmers Bank’s new manager at the Hurricane branch, Jarrod Hodges, when the COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
Bailey, who has been teaching at Cabell Midland for six years, graduated from Liberty High School in Raleigh County and Marshall University, where he majored in music education.
Bailey said he decided in middle school, while participating in marching band, that he wanted to become a band director.
But life is often filled with surprises. While Bailey participated in his high school’s “very small” show choir, he never imagined it becoming part of his career.
“I was certain I was going to be a marching band director,” Bailey said. “I student-taught at Cabell Midland under Tim James, and when a show choir position came open, I went for it. I just knew they had a quality music program and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Bailey said there was a bit of a learning curve when he became involved with the show choir. But the foundations of marching band — such as show production, performance and competition — translated well to the new format.
Currently, like teachers everywhere, Bailey is grappling with how to continue serving and teaching his students while in-person classes are indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I will say, especially for someone teaching performing arts, everything we do is with hands, voices, bodies. Translating that to digital media has been a challenge, but a fun challenge,” Bailey said. “We’re doing a little bit of music literacy; I’m working on a virtual choir project with my show choir students; and of course, as we get ready for next year, we will have to do our auditions online, so we are figuring that out, too.”
Bailey’s choir still had two competitions remaining — at Winfield High School and the state championship — when schools were closed indefinitely. Bailey said it was “very disappointing,” especially for his seniors, who started at Cabell Midland the same year that he became a show choir director.
“We’re trying to stay in touch with them the best we can and make sure they know we’re here for them,” Bailey said. “We’re encouraging them to stay on top of their school work and stay in touch with their teachers and counselors.”
One thing the pandemic can’t take away from Bailey is the privilege of watching his student progress and grow. That, he says, is the best part about being a teacher.
“I not only get to see their progress from the beginning of year to the end of the year, but I also get to see where they start out as freshmen and proceed through senior year,” he said. “It’s really rewarding to see what they are able to achieve while they are in high school.”
Bailey said he appreciates the votes of confidence from his students and community members that led to the Farmers Bank award.
“It was a surprise. I’m thankful for the recognition,” he said.
