NITRO — Four women playing pickleball on a recent morning start first with a volley, then a bounce, a return, another bounce ... and a rhythm develops, until eventually there’s a miss.
“Good try!” someone calls.
And a new rhythm begins.
Three of them can thank Marie Terry — or blame her, depending on the day — for making it possible for them to play in the first place.
The other one is Marie Terry, who really has only herself to blame. Because back when the Nitro resident got hooked on pickelball, a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, during a snowbirding trip to Florida around 2011, the game really didn’t exist in West Virginia.
“I fell in love with it, and I thought, ‘Wow, I want to bring this back and have people play with me,’” she said.
“So I came back and I thought, ‘They’re not going to have paddles. Nobody’s going to have balls.’ So I bought four extra paddles. I bought balls. I bought chalk. I bought tape. I bought an extra net so that anybody that would play, I would try to get them together to play.”
And she started calling everyone she knew who might want to play. She also started scouting places to play.
“I would look over and see a vacant lot and I’d think, ‘Well, we could play pickleball right there. Look at that place right there. It’s concrete. We could put up pickleball right there.’”
She contacted Shawnee Park and “told them that their tennis court could be made very easily into pickleball courts.”
She contacted the tennis coach at West Virginia State University, “and asked him, if I put down chalk markings, could we go there and play.”
She and her husband met with the Nitro City Council to ask if they’d consider putting in a pickleball court.
“So they said, ‘Will you take concrete?’ And I said, ‘I’ll take anything. You put it up and make sure that you leave room enough for two because it will catch on.’ And so eventually there was two. And now they are redoing that area and they’re putting in eight pickleball courts,” she said. Slowly, as she predicted, the game caught on — so much so that pretty any sports facility with the space has put in courts.
She found early support from Lowell Witters, who was active at the YWCA and helped arrange for several courts there.
She also applied — and was accepted — to be the first USA pickleball ambassador for the state of West Virginia.
“When I became an ambassador, USA Pickleball had an ambassador in every state but West Virginia. So when I applied, I completed all 50 states for the USA Pickleball ambassadors. The ambassador role is to go out and tell pickleball and spread the word and that kind of thing.”
And spread the word she did, taking her official business cards to doctors’ offices and any place she could find interest — including, she acknowledges, people standing in line at the grocery store.
“She’ll talk about pickleball to anybody,” said Hal “Butch” Pendell, Jr., the USA Pickleball Association’s district ambassador for the state of West Virginia. These days he oversees seven regional ambassadors including Marie, who now serves Kanawha and Putnam Counties.
“I think it’s generally understood from the people who played the sport, especially in southern West Virginia, that she’s the person who got it started here,” he added.
Nancy Atkins, one of the four players in Nitro, was an early Marie Terry recruit.
“She said, ‘You want to play pickleball? It’s really fun. It’s a cross between badminton, ping pong and tennis,’ remembered Atkins. “I said, ‘Right, Marie.’ But I was looking for some sort of exercise. I used to play racquetball, so I thought I would try. It’s a different sport than racquetball, but it is really fun.”
She started at the YWCA in Charleston, then moved when it closed to the YMCA, and often plays now through her Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.
“A lot of these people are very physically active, and they want to stay moving, and so it helps introduce them to our facility and what we have to offer,” she said.
“And it’s easier than talking about religion or politics.”
Lynette Shaw heard about it at church from Nancy Atkins.
“I said, ‘I’ll come and watch.’ And I went to watch, and they said, ‘We have a racket.’ And I said, ‘I’m in.’ Everybody was having fun. It looked like fun. And I said, ‘Yes, I want to play.’ And after that we all went and bought our rackets after the first game,” she said.
She mentioned it to her friend Coodie Pennington during a hard core Zumba class at Bream Memorial Presbyterian in Charleston.
The two shared a similar outlook on life: “If it ain’t fun, it ain’t worth doing it,” said Coodie.
But, with a smaller court and a lower net, lest you think of pickleball as an older person’s easier, wimpier version of tennis — which was how the game was initially viewed in some corners — she turns to “Proud Mary” to help set the record straight.
“‘We never ever do anything easy,’” Coodie quotes. “Who is that, Tina Turner? ‘We like it rough.’”
And she laughs.
“They think, ‘Well you’re all kinda old so it couldn’t be that strenuous.’”
The reality, she said, is, “It’s a lot of fun, but you work up a good sweat. You’re moving, you got things going.”
“To put it into perspective, I wear a fitbit when I play to keep track of my steps. If I play basketball for two hours, I’ll get in around 8,000, maybe 8,500 steps. If I’m playing pickleball for the same amount of time, I’ll get 14- to- 15,000 steps,” said Hal Pendell, who adds that pickleball is the fastest growing participation sport in the world.
As one of the organizers of this month’s West Virginia Senior Sports Classic, he says the games are proof of just how much the sport has grown since its infancy in West Virginia.
With competitions in everything from swimming and volleyball to track and field, golf and tennis, roughly half of the athletes will be playing in the pickleball tournament on Friday, July 15 at Charleston Tennis Club.
“Last year in the West Virginia Senior Games, we had 70 people that entered the [pickleball] tournament. This year we have 150,” he said. “Some of the participants this year are coming from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky. So they’re coming from all over. We’ll probably be running into middle of the night, 9 or 10 o’clock.”
Marie Terry is still a staunch pickleball advocate. But these days she doesn’t have to work so hard to spread the word.
“It’s big,” she said.
“It is moving forward so fast. I mean, it’s in schools now, it’s in gym class. It’s gone much further than I ever thought it would.”