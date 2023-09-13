The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rodney L. Barbour will perform holiday songs on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane on Nov. 26.

 Submitted photo

HURRICANE — The PipeSounds 2023-24 season of musical programs to be performed on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church has been announced.

The new PipeSounds season will open at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, with Dr. Johan Botes performing contemporary classics on the Harrah Symphonic Organ.

