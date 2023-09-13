HURRICANE — The PipeSounds 2023-24 season of musical programs to be performed on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church has been announced.
The new PipeSounds season will open at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, with Dr. Johan Botes performing contemporary classics on the Harrah Symphonic Organ.
At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, Rodney L. Barbour will perform holiday songs.
Peter E. Krasinski will present “A Night at the Silent Movies” musical program at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Dave Wickerham will present songs by popular request for the PipeSounds 2023-24 concert series finale.
Admission to the October, February and April concerts will be $15 per program, with children admitted free. The Nov. 26 performance by Barbour will have free admission for all who attend.
The Harrah Symphonic Organ was built for the church by 1952 Stonewall Jackson High School graduate and former Rogers Organ Company president Alan Harrah, beginning in 2000 and completed three years later. The organ contains 2,600 pipes capable of producing more than 20,000 electronic pipe sounds. The organ also has more than 450 draw knobs and six keyboards. The first concert with the organ took place on Sept. 28, 2003.
Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church is located at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. More information about the PipeSounds concert series is available by calling the church office at 304-562-5903.
