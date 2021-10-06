HURRICANE — Chelsea Chen will perform on the world-class Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Chen, 37 and a native of San Deigo, California, is an internationally renowned young organist and composer. She has been successful in establishing a concert career in North America, Europe and Asia. She has composed several original compositions, and has adapted music ranging from major classical repertoire to video game soundtracks to Taiwanese folk songs for the organ and other instruments.
Chen’s dynamic playing has taken her to the far corners of the world. Her solo concerts offer a unique mix of traditional organ repertoire along with piano/orchestral transcriptions and contemporary music. The Los Angeles Times has praised her “rare musicality” and “lovely lyrical grandeur,” and a compositional style that is “charming” and “irresistible.”
Chen studied under numerous renowned teachers including Paul Jacobs and John Weaver at The Juilliard School in New York, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She also won the John Erskine Prize for academic and artistic achievement, awarded to one graduate per year. After college, she moved to Taiwan under a Fulbright scholarship, whereupon she collected folk songs and wrote organ solo and chamber music. She returned to the U.S. to study with Thomas Murray at Yale University, where she earned an artist diploma. In 2009, Wayne Leupold Editions published her composition “Taiwanese Suite” to great acclaim.
From 2013-2017, Chen was Artist-in-Residence at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, where she performed and directed the Concert Series. At present, she serves as Artist-in-Residence at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.
Chen has received praises from around the world and this concert of “pops” and classical music is sure to entertain the audience.
