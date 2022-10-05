The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

freese.jpg

Dr. Faythe Freese will perform light classical music on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.

 Submitted photo

HURRICANE — Faythe Freese will present a concert of light classical music on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.

Dr. Freese, a professor emeritus of organ at the School of Music, University of Alabama, is in demand as a recitalist throughout Europe and the United States. She was a recipient of the Regatz Distinguished Alumni Award from Indiana University in 2017. She is the only American woman to have recorded on l’Orgue de la l’Église de la Sainte-Trinité, Paris, and she has received critical acclaim by Diapason, the American Organist and Tracker magazine, for her fifth compact disk recorded at Germany’s Magdeburg Cathedral.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.