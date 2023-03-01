HURRICANE — “Red, White & Blue, A Music Tribute to America” will be featured at the last PipeSounds Concert of this season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.
David Wickerham, from Crystal Falls, Michigan is the guest artist who will perform on the Harrah Symphonic Organ. The concert will showcase popular music from the American Songbook with hit tunes by composers such as George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter as well as patriotic, jazz and ragtime selections.
Wickerham attended The University of Arizona on a full organ scholarship. He is a renowned theater organist over a career of 40 years with staff organ positions in Lansing, Illinois (1984), Greenfield, Wisconsin (1990) and the FIESTA Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas (2000).
Over the years, Wickerham has performed for many chapters of the American Theatre Organ Society, as well as ministering musically and serving at various churches. In 1999, Wickerham was the featured artist in Melbourne, Australia, for the convention of the Theatre Organ Society of Australia. He subsequently had concert tours in Australia and New Zealand in 2003, 2012 and 2015. This coming July near Chicago, he will be featured at the 2023 American Theatre Organ Society National Convention, in Joliet, Illinois.
The Harrah Symphonic Organ has six manuals (keyboards) with 456 draw knobs that has 2,600 actual pipes and more than 20,000 digital pipe notes. The digital reproduction of sound in this instrument is supported by 148 speaker systems and has 10,400 watts of power bringing to life the great works and sounds created by the various pipe artisans living and dead.
Tickets may now be purchased at Forrest Burdette UM Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, or at the door on Sunday. Cost is $15 adults; students are free. The PipeSounds Organ Concert Series is made possible with the generous sponsorship of the Putnam County Bank.
