Wickerham

HURRICANE — “Red, White & Blue, A Music Tribute to America” will be featured at the last PipeSounds Concert of this season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.

David Wickerham, from Crystal Falls, Michigan is the guest artist who will perform on the Harrah Symphonic Organ. The concert will showcase popular music from the American Songbook with hit tunes by composers such as George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter as well as patriotic, jazz and ragtime selections.

