HURRICANE — Peter Richard Conte will be in concert once again on the Harrah Symphonic Organ for “Silent Movie Night” on Friday, Feb. 18, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.
The silent movie program for the 2021-22 PipeSounds Concert Series will include “The Kid” (1921) a nostalgic favorite starring Charlie Chaplin, and a short feature, “The Haunted House” (1921) with Buster Keaton.
Conte has served as Grand Court Organist for the Wanamaker Organ at Macy’s Department Store in Philadelphia since 1989.
When not on tour, organist Conte performs twice daily, six days a week, on the Philadelphia Wanamaker. Highly regarded as a performer, he is noted for his unique and varied programs and transcriptions. He has been featured several times on NPR’s “Pipedreams” program and on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
The Harrah Symphonic Organ in Hurricane is a combination pipe and digital instrument handcrafted by church member Allen Harrah and sponsored by the United Methodist Women.
The Hurricane organ is a six manual instrument with 456 draw knobs and 2,600 actual pipes and more than 20,000 digital pipe notes. This largest draw knob console in the world is supported by 148 speaker systems with 10,000 watts of power.
The silent movie program at Hurricane will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Admission is $10, and free for students.
The final concert in the PipeSounds series for the year will feature Rodney Barber on Sunday, May 15, with a program entitled “Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs.”
