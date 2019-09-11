The Putnam Herald
HURRICANE - PipeSounds will open its 2019-20 season with the renowned David Briggs performing a Classical Organ Concert on the world-class Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. The church is located at 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Briggs is an internationally recognized organist whose performances are acclaimed for his musicality, virtuosity and ability to excite and engage audiences of all ages. He is known across the globe for his brilliant organ transcriptions of symphonic music by composers such as Mahler, Schubert, and Tchaikovsky. He also frequently performs improvisations to silent films such as "Phantom of the Opera," "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" and "Jeanne d'Arc."
Brigg's schedule includes more than 60 concerts a year, spanning several continents. He is deeply committed to making organ music vibrant for future generations and he enjoys giving pre-concert lectures designed to make organ music more accessible to audiences.
Briggs has expressed a desire to come to Hurricane and perform on the Harrah world-class organ that was designed and built by Allen Harrah as a memorial pipe organ to bring numerous "organ experiences" to future generations.
This concert will bring a new experience for concert patrons. There will be a reception following the concert. Directions to the church are on the web site www.forrestburdette.com or call the church office, 304-562-5903.