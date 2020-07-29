Essential reporting in volatile times.

Pita Pit, 49 Davis Court, Suite A, Hurricane, celebrated a grand opening ribbon cutting on Monday, July 27.

 Courtesy of the City of Hurricane via Facebook

HURRICANE — Hurricane has a new fast-casual dining option.

Pita Pit officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Monday morning.

As part of the celebration, franchise owner Mike Insco presented a check for $150 to the Hurricane Police Department’s K9 Unit and Valley Park.

Located at 49 Davis Court, Suite A, Pita Pit offers fresh grilled, flavor filled pitas and salads.

Special dietary needs such as gluten free, paleo, vegetarian and vegan are available. The location also offers made to order smoothies with frozen fruit, fruit juice and frozen yogurt, plus optional greens or protein powder.

“We cater to our customers needs,” Insco said in a news release. “We’re focusing on the ingredients inside the pita, the fresh grilled meats, the fresh chopped veggies and all of our pitas and salads are made to order, not prepackaged.”

From now through Aug. 10, customers can register for a chance to win free pitas for a year.

Opening day also launched a partnership with Pita Pit and Valley Park’s “Positivity Rocks” campaign. Residents can pick up a rock, paint a positive message and return it to either location.

“The city of Hurricane and Putnam County as a whole is special, we are so excited to open and be a part of this community,” Insco said.

To learn more, follow Pita Pit (Hurricane) on Facebook or visit www.pitapit.com.

