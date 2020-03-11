HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s baseball team got strong outings from the two starting pitchers tabbed to help the Thundering Herd reverse the fortunes of the young baseball season with winless Akron in town for two days of doubleheaders.
With the first doubleheader on Saturday at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center’s George T. Smailes Field, not only was the starting pitching strong but the bullpen was impressive as well in a 3-1 and 2-1 sweep of the Zips.
Wheelersburg High School product Wade Martin matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in the first game. Martin pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits to earn his first win of the year. At 1-3, the redshirt senior was touched up for only one run, a fourth-inning solo home run by Brenton Phillips, that tied the game 1-1.
Martin also allowed only one walk to the 25 batters he faced then struggled to contain his excitement after the bullpen shut down Akron over the final 2 1/3 innings.
“It was an awesome day to be out there when we get some sunshine and a warmer day than we’ve had the past couple of weekends here in Huntington,” Martin said. “I just stayed really competitive in the strike zone with my fastball, working both sides of the plate. I wanted to attack with the fastball and get ahead and make the at-bat different.”
Marshall scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead and set what proved to be the final score. Martin was removed with two outs in the seventh for Nick Jodway who got the final out while D’Andre Knight followed that up with an inning. Michael Guerrero pitched the ninth to earn his second save.
The Herd’s pitching staff struck out 15 Zips hitters.
Offensively, Marshall had only two hits. One was a third-inning RBI double by Jaren Lovely that gave the Thundering Herd a 1-0 lead. Zach Gardiner doubled and scored a run.
Brady Choban was equally impressive for Marshall in its second game, holding the Zips to one run on four hits through six innings. The sophomore from Monument, Colorado, struck out six and did not issue any walks in earning his first win.
Choban did allow Akron to take a 1-0 lead in the game on single by Tate Wargo that scored Bryant Shellenbarger in the top of the second inning. Marshall bounced back in the bottom of that inning with an RBI single from Zach Gardiner to tie the game.
Luke Edwards’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth gave Marshall the lead at 2-1.
Robert Kwiatkowski capped off the day with three perfect innings to get his first save of the season.
“Our pitching is going to be really good, so that doesn’t shock me at all,” Marshall head coach Jeff Waggoner said. “Wade Martin and Brady Choban did what starters are supposed to do and give you a quality start.”
Marshall (3-9-1) has won all of its games against Mid-American Conference opponents after it defeated Bowling Green 7-6 on Feb. 23. The Herd will wrap up its four-game series against Akron (0-10) with a second doubleheader on Sunday with games scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Former Spring Valley pitcher Cody Sharp will get the start in the first game, Waggoner said while the starter of the second game is to be announced.