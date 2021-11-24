HURRICANE — Planet Fitness, Inc. formally celebrated the opening of its new club in Hurricane with a member appreciation event, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and check presentation on Thursday.
Planet Fitness Hurricane donated $5,000 to Generation West Virginia to help advance its mission to empower and inspire young leaders. The all-day member appreciation event included a raffle to win a Planet Fitness-branded corn hole game and cooler, and a free one-year Black Card® Membership. The first 100 members into the club received a gift bag with Planet Fitness swag.
The new Hurricane location opened its doors on Oct. 18, at 204 Liberty Square.
“We’re excited to celebrate our official grand opening and offer the Hurricane community clean facilities with a world-class member experience, where members can build active lifestyles in a comfortable environment that is Judgement Free,” Gary Williams, regional director at United PF Partners — a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates 173 locations across 14 states — said in a news release. “As a new member of the local community, we’re also proud to support the good work of Generation West Virginia, who is dedicated to attracting, retaining and advancing young talent in the Mountain State.”
The nearly 15,000-square-foot club features a variety of cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Circuits, Cardio Theater filled with Flat Screen TVs, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, Black Card® Spa (for PF Black Card® members) including HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds, massage chairs, and more.
For more information or to join online, visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook @PlanetFitness and Twitter @PlanetFitness.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.