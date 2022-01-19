APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — One million dollars to the county school system. Another $100,000 to a food pantry.
In addition to proposed high-paying jobs, Nucor Corp.’s plan to build a new steel mill at the Mason County community of Apple Grove is already benefiting the area.
John Gerlach says he has been in Mason County for 40 years and there have been lots of economic development projects proposed in those four decades.
Gerlach is the administrator for the Mason County Commission and says Wednesday’s announcement that Nucor Corp. will build a new sheet steel mill on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington, is a “game-changer” for not only Mason County and the region, but also the entire state.
“You hope you hit a home run on one of these planned projects one day, but this one is a grand slam,” he said. “We are talking about hundreds of new jobs that pay $80,000 to $90,000 a year and millions of dollars pumped into the local and state economies.”
Nucor Corp. is a Fortune 150 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, that produces steel by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces.
The announcement is already paying off in Mason County, as Nucor has donated $1 million to the Mason County Board of Education and $100,000 to a local food pantry.
“I was shocked by this donation,” said Mason County Schools Superintendent Keith Burdette. “We had no idea they would give us a donation of this magnitude. I think they have already shown they want to become part of the fabric of this community.”
Burdette said the money will be used to build something tangible and lasting for the students of Mason County.
“It’s not going into our regular budget, but will be used for something special,” he said. “We have lots of options, and we will be very deliberate on how we spend it. We look forward to collaborating with them in the future on programs that will benefit the students, the community and the company.”
Nucor said construction is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals. Additional sites in northern West Virginia are also under consideration for a transloading and processing facility.
Officials said the mill will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation and construction markets. It will also include advanced downstream processing capabilities, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities and initially two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.
Nucor expects the Mason County facility to be operational by 2024. It will make steel by melting scrap or processed iron in electric furnaces, a production process that now accounts for about 70% of the steel made in the U.S. It is a lower-cost process with reduced carbon emissions compared with making steel from iron ore melted in a coal-heated blast furnace.
“This is an environmentally friendly company that is bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs here,” said John Musgrave, a Mason County native and executive director of the Mason County Economic Development Authority. “This is historic and will be remembered for many generations to come.”
Nucor said in its announcement that when complete, the mill is expected to create approximately 800 manufacturing jobs and hopes to increase that number to 1,200 once production begins.
“It is believed that for every job created at this development that it will create five ancillary positions in the community,” Musgrave added.
Musgrave said construction of the approximately 2.2 million-square-foot facility will begin sometime this year and will create an additional 1,000 construction jobs.
At the Apple Grove Market on Thursday, many local residents couldn’t help but talk about the news of the new steel mill.
“I hope I can get one of those jobs,” said Robert Kimble, who lives off John’s Creek Road. “I currently work in landscaping, but it’s mostly seasonal work, but there aren’t a lot of good-paying jobs available in this area right now. Most open jobs now are low-paying positions.”
Bill Bledsoe, manager of Apple Grove Market, said the new steel mill is also great news for local businesses.
“We make most of our money in the deli serving food, so this is really going to help our business,” he said. “We hope we get so much business from the workers there that we have to look at maybe expanding and hiring more people.”
Just down the road at Jerry’s Run Food Mart, manager Bobbi Adkins feels the same way.
“We mostly get truckers coming through and folks that live nearby, so this will mean more business for us for sure,” she said.
“Mason County needs this really bad,” said Ron Massey, who recently moved back to the county. “I was able to get a job, but it only pays $15 an hour and it’s pretty hard to raise a family with that kind of salary.”
Mason County Commission President Samuel Nibert said he hopes many Mason County residents will be able to get a job at the new mill.
“This will provide the opportunity for parents and grandparents to raise their children and provide them with an education and have a job for them where they can call Mason County home,” Nibert said.
Nucor selected West Virginia after the state Legislature passed bills that established the tax incentive package that representatives of the company asked for when considering the site.
Under the new law, if a manufacturing company invests $2 billion in West Virginia and hires at least 500 full-time employees at twice the federal minimum wage, that company can be exempt from 50% of its corporate net income tax. Thus an investment of $2 billion could exempt a company from paying $1 billion in taxes if it meets the job creation requirements.
Gerlach said the Mason County Commission and the Mason County Board of Education entered into a payment in lieu of tax agreement, or PILOT agreement, regarding Nucor. A PILOT agreement is a property tax abatement where a company agrees to make annual payments to local governments instead of paying the property taxes it would normally owe.
The way PILOTs usually work in West Virginia is that a government entity — usually the county or a local development authority, but sometimes the West Virginia Economic Development Authority — purchases the property to be developed and then enters into a long-term lease with the company when construction begins.
“The company agrees to pay $60,000 a year for the first three years during the construction phase, which is 20% higher than the amount the county has been collecting in property taxes on that undeveloped site,” Gerlach explained. “Once production starts, the payment increases to $1 million and could increase even more if the total capital investment increases.”
Gerlach says the agreement is for 40 years and was unanimously supported by the Mason County Commission, the Mason County Board of Education and the Mason County Economic Development Authority.
Musgrave says PILOT agreements have been done in the state in the past and have been successful.
“Over the last several years, some of the largest business expansions or new operations have included PILOT agreements as part of a package of business economic development incentives,” he said. “We need PILOT agreements to be able to compete with other states in attracting large manufacturing businesses.”
Nucor’s investment is expected to spur up to $25 billion in economic activity in the next 10 years, according to an analysis by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
Several years ago, the county saw its tax revenues drop when the Philip Sporn Power Plant near New Haven shut down because it could not meet updated environmental regulations, according to Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley. Because of that, the commission had to reduce the amount it could allocate to community centers, fire departments and EMS. When money comes in from Nucor, some of that funding can be restored.
“Those aren’t fun things to do,” Handley said about the cuts. “Now we’re going to be able to increase the things we’ve not been able to fund adequately.”
The mill will bring challenges to the area, too, Handley said. For one, broadband service in southern Mason County is inadequate.
At times, Hannan High School has lost its service, he said. Handley said he expects housing to be built in the county as the plant is built, but people won’t want to move to areas without good broadband service, he said.
Mason County school officials may have to deal with an increase in enrollment as people move to the area, Handley said.
But the big problem will be one that local officials have pointed to for years with little result: W.Va. 2. The two-lane road handles a large amount of traffic now. Truck traffic during construction will only make things worse, he said.
“I’m hoping we’ll have some four-lane road down in that area,” he said.
Along with traffic volume, W.Va. 2 tends to flood in the Glenwood area and at a creek between Apple Grove and Point Pleasant, Handley said. That problem will need to be addressed, too, he said.