MADISON — Planning and organizational meetings are taking place for the 27th annual West Virginia Coal Festival in Madison, according to organizers.
The event is scheduled for June 22 through June 26, with the traditional carnival beginning on June 19.
West Virginia Coal Festival President Delores Cook approached the Madison City Council with requests related to the festival that the city has traditionally contributed.
“We have had a meeting and without me saying it, 2020 was unreal and we couldn’t have our festival,” Cook said. “If all goes as the Governor has handed down the decision at this time, we will have our fairs and festivals again. We are just in the preliminary stages. We are here to ask for your support and thank you for your support through the years.”
Cook asked for continued support from the City of Madison in the following areas:
- Police protection
- Trash collection
- Portable toilets
- Help with hanging banners
- Blocking of streets/traffic re-routing
- Assistance with parade and fireworks
“In the time that we are living in now, I think that police protection is an absolute for us in our planning,” she added. “It is one of the main things we need.”
Councilman Larry Saunders said, “This is good news, this is really good news.”
Beyond President Cook, the board of directors for the West Virginia Coal Festival includes Vice President Buddy Hudson, Tommy Mullins, Jimbo Clendenin, Richard Stephens and Judy Sanders.
Historically, the West Virginia Coal Festival led to the development of the Coal Heritage Museum in a location that was previously a Union Mission thrift store on the 300 block of Main Street in Madison, across the street from what was once Ellis’ Department Store.
Look for a preview story regarding the schedule of events once it is released by the board in a future edition of the Coal Valley News.