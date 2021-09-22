Coach Seth Ramsey has been trying to play matchmaker for his Poca football team the past two weeks without any luck.
The Dots (2-0) haven’t played a game since Sept. 3, as each of their last two scheduled opponents had to back out due to COVID-19 issues — Independence on Sept. 10 and North Marion on Saturday. The North Marion game had just been added on Tuesday, but two days later was called off.
“It’s frustrating,’’ Ramsey said, “but we’ve had some pretty good practices and the kids have done a good job staying on task and keeping their attention on task and are working through everything.’’
Ramsey said he contacted “probably 12 or 13 schools’’ that he thought needed a game over the past two weeks, but had no luck until the ill-fated North Marion game was scheduled and canceled.
“We try to pay attention to each county’s website,’’ Ramsey said, “and who’s going remote and who’s losing games and who needs games. It’s a little more hectic than last year when you knew at 5 p.m. Saturday who needed games and who didn’t. Now you have to do a little researching to see who’s available.’’
For Poca, it has to feel like a replay of last season, when the Dots played just five games because of the pandemic and also picked up a pair of forfeit wins from opponents with too many injuries.
“We just want to play,’’ Ramsey said. “We feel ready to play, and we’re excited to play. You worry for the kids who come out in football, and all sports. You don’t come out to practice year-round, and I feel like that’s what we’ve done for two years, just practice. Now we’re a good practice team, but we want to see how we can do in a game. It’s a little disheartening, but the guys have handled it well.’’
Poca’s next scheduled game is Friday at Mingo Central. The Dots beat Nitro 28-7 on Aug. 27 and Chapmanville 52-12 the following week. They went into the weekend tied for eighth in the Class AA playoff ratings, but should move up as three teams ahead of them all lost on Friday — Robert C. Byrd, Nicholas County and Oak Glen.
Ramsey took notice of what happened to another Putnam County team, Buffalo, which sat idle for two weeks and then was hammered 49-6 by Williamstown on Friday.
“That stuff’s always laying in the back of your mind,’’ Ramsey said. “You want to make sure that through the week you’re doing as many game-like drills and game-like periods in practice to make sure they stay sharp and where they need to be to emulate what happens in a game. Nothing can replace what happens in games, but you can simulate game situations.’’