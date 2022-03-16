On Feb. 12, Charleston Catholic’s boys basketball team gave Class AA No. 1 Poca a run for its money in a 37-34 loss.
On Thursday night, though, the Dots left no room for doubt, downing the Irish 55-35 at home in a Class AA Region 4 co-final.
The Dots (23-1) advance to the Class AA state tournament for the third time since 2019 and will be the No. 1 seed. Poca will play No. 8 Magnolia in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:15 p.m.
“It was a good team win,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said. “We’re where we want to be now. Three more games hopefully to play and we’ll see what happens. It won’t be easy. There’s good teams [in the state tournament]. We’re excited about going and representing our school and community.”
“We played a little nervous,” Catholic coach Hunter Moles said. “We didn’t get the start we needed. It’s very hard to play from behind against a good team like Poca. Our offense didn’t flow and that’s credit to them.”
Poca led almost the entire game. The Dots took an 8-7 lead after the first quarter and Max Wilcox started the second quarter with a free throw to tie the game at 8. Then, after Jayallen Turner hit two free throws to tie it at 10, Poca went on an 10-2 run to take a 20-12 lead.
With the first half clock wining down, Hunter Toney hit a mid range jump shot right before the buzzer to give the Dots a 22-14 lead at halftime.
Poca started the second half with a 12-5 run to take a 34-19 lead, but Catholic (10-14) didn’t go away. With Poca leading 38-22, the Irish let the 3-poniter fly as Wilcox and Turner hit back-to -back 3 pointers.
Turner started the fourth quarter with a 2-pointer and Catholic was within eight points at 38-30 early in the final period.
Poca quickly responded as it forced two steal and scores in a row to spark an 8-0 run and take a 46-30 lead.
After struggling from the free throw line for most of the game, Poca was 9 of its last 10 from the line which helped it to the 20-point win.
Isaac McKneely had an uncharacteristically quiet night shooting 1 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line for five points.
Osborne praised Hunter Toney’s defense as he shut down Turner for the most part. Turner was 4 of 10 from the field and 6 of 8 from the line for a team-high 15 points.
“I can’t say enough about Hunter Toney,” Osborne said. “We put him in there and did a good job defensively on Turner. Made him work to score. He hit some shots. Our bench has been a savior for us.”
Jackson Toney was Poca’s leading scorer as he was 5 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the line for 16 points. Toby Payne was a pain under the rim as he accumulated more than 10 rebounds and scored 13 points. Kambel Meeks scored 11 points.
Poca had a good field goal percentage of 69.2% (18 of 26). Charleston Catholic was 11 of 31 from the field (35.4%)