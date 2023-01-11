The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

63b8bd453acdf.image.jpg
Buy Now

Poca’s Alyssa Raynes dribbles away from Herbert Hoover defenders during Friday’s game between the teams at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

When regulation ended in Friday’s girls basketball game between Poca and Herbert Hoover, it looked like a scene from the state tournament.

After the Dots earned their third win of the year with a 49-43 victory over the Huskies at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, they stormed the court in celebration.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.