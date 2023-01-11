When regulation ended in Friday’s girls basketball game between Poca and Herbert Hoover, it looked like a scene from the state tournament.
After the Dots earned their third win of the year with a 49-43 victory over the Huskies at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, they stormed the court in celebration.
For coach Jess Coleman, there was plenty of reason for celebration.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words because we had worked so hard,” Coleman said. “This has been four years in the making. We went from zero wins to three wins to five wins and here we are, we have three wins already. We still have a little bit more of the season to go. It was a team win. Everybody has everybody’s back.”
Ryleigh Wilkinson led the Dots (3-7) with 12 points and she was big in the fourth quarter when she scored eight of her points, shooting 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
Alyssa Raynes was Poca’s other double-figure scorer as she turned in 11 points.
For Hoover (2-9) Taylor Ray led the way with 12 points and Regan Geary tallied 11 points.
Poca played from behind almost the entire game. After the Dots took an initial 2-0 lead, Hoover went on an 13-6 run and led 13-8 after the first quarter.
Hoover built on its lead in the second quarter and took a 26-19 lead into halftime.
The Dots started the second half on a roll with an 8-1 run to tie the game at 27 after Maya Wick’s field goal.
Poca didn’t take the lead, though, as Hoover entered the fourth quarter with a 34-31 advantage.
In the fourth, though, Poca exploded for 18 points which was too much for Hoover’s fourth-quarter total of nine.
The Dots took a 35-34 lead early in the fourth and never relinquished it. Poca was clutch from the free throw line as the Dots were 11 of 14 in the final frame.
“We stopped turning it over,” Coleman said. “When you stop turning it over and you get to the line versus the other team getting to the line, I think that was a big difference. Our girls started to play more disciplined basketball and that’s where we’re at.”
Early in the second half, Poca 5-foot-11 forward Madison Nehme, who had been a force at the rim the entire game, tallied her fourth foul and sat for the rest of the game. Coleman said they prepared for that.
“When we prep for games we’re like ‘Well we know that she gets into foul trouble,’” Coleman said. “That’s what we started working on. Our senior Ryleigh, she’s really stepped up. We’ve had some people with some injuries.
“Shiloh Harding stepped up. She’s a sophomore and a leader on the team now too. We have freshmen on the floor right now. We can only go up from here. We’re really playing team ball and I can’t say enough about that.”
