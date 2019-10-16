This week’s girl’s soccer game featured Poca at home to local rivals the Warriors of Cross Lanes Christian School. Cross Lanes, wearing white uniforms, kicked off but the Dots immediately took command of midfield and forced their first corner after just two minutes. Hannah Runions took the kick but Ellie Miner headed just wide of the right post for a goal kick.
The kick was short, a trend that persisted throughout the game, and Poca were soon back on the attack. It took only five minutes for them to get on the score sheet with an easy tap in for Runions after Cross Lanes failed to clear a loose ball in their penalty area.
The Warriors’ goal kicks and clearances were failing to reach the half way line and in the following two minutes Runions hit the post twice with the keeper beaten and Abbi Russ blasted a shot over the bar.
Runions made no mistake in the seventh minute. She shot low and the Warrior’s keeper deflected the ball but the Poca number 5 followed up and hit the ball into the net.
Three minutes later the ball was in the net again but this time the goal was disallowed for an infringement in the area. Poca continued to dominate but, after 16 minutes, Stacey Curtis, the most active of the Cross Lanes forwards, got possession and ran up the left touch line before veering into the Poca penalty area. Here she was surrounded by three of the Dots defenders and lost the ball because she had no one to pass to.
Poca exerted pressure again and four minutes later the ball was passed to Katie Farley on the right wing. She swerved past a couple of defenders, ran to the edge of the area and hit an unstoppable ball into the bottom of the net to make the score 3-0 to the home team.
Farley wasn’t finished. Cross Lanes took the kick off, Farley won the second ball, ran straight at the defense and volleyed into the centre of the goal. 4 – 0 to the Dots.
The play was almost exclusively in the visitors’ half of the field and the Warrior’s keeper made several saves before Hannah Runions made her hat trick after the defense failed to clear the ball and she lobbed over the keeper into the far corner of the net.
A minute later there was a scramble in front of the visitors’ goal, a defender tried to kick the ball out but it hit Devin Ord and bounced into the net for Poca’s sixth goal.
By now the whole of the Cross Lanes team was defending and they managed to hold out for the next few minutes while conceding five corners but, as the half was drawing to a close Estrella Hernandez won the ball on the half way line ran up the left, avoiding tackles and lobbed the ball high into the net.
Not to be outdone, two minutes later Zoey Williams took the same route to send her shot home and make the half time score 8-0 to Poca.
The second half started the same way. Poca kicked off and just 38 seconds later the Warriors’ keeper was picking the ball out of the net after Alexas Hays met a cross from the right for an easy tap in and the Dots’ ninth goal. Less than three minutes later Hannah Runions was on the score sheet again as she once more intercepted a goal kick and lobbed the ball into an empty net.
Despite the score being in double figures against them the Cross Lanes girls were still trying and just a minute later Karis Shannon took the ball from her own half of the field and ran well into Dot’s territory before losing it to a determined defense.
Poca continued to dominate, winning every second ball and controlling the midfield, so it was nearly fifteen minutes later before Shannon again managed to carry the ball into the home penalty area, this time losing to a tackle that won her side a throw in. Despite this it was 25 minutes into the second half before the Warriors’ mustered their first, and only, shot on goal. The ball was cleared from the Warriors’ half over the top on the defense. A defender ran after it and mis-kicked allowing Gracie Clark to volley the ball but the Dot’s keeper saved easily.
Two minutes after this Alyxas Hays broke down the left side of the attacking half and ran into the penalty area to volley a cross from the right wing into the Warrior’s net for Poca’s eleventh, and last goal.
The home team continued to press but there was no more scoring. Cross Lanes were a young team and seemed inexperienced in the face of the Poca onslaught. Their passes went awry more often than not but their major failing was not being able to clear the ball from goal and free kicks. They need someone who can get their foot under the ball and send it over the top into the opposition half of the field because they do have forwards in Stacy Curtis and Hannah Dietz who could score goals if they got the service. Hannah Runions and Katie Farley stood out for Poca.