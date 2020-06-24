Poca High School will have its graduation at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Poca High School football stadium.
GRADUATING CLASS: Hayden Thomas Adkins; Tannous Lyn Alsobrook; Rachel Audrey Arnott; Canaan Mark Arthur; McKenzie Elizabeth Ashworth; Courtney Lynn Bachmann; Jacob Michael Baisden; Preston Scott Barr; Elizabeth Joy Beller; Jacob David Blizzard; Isaiah Alexander Brisco; Kenneth Bryan Brisendine; Kobi Lynn Burk; Dale Alan Call; Hollie Danielle Casto; Mark Hunter Casto; Ryan Anthony Clark; Nathan Owen Cottrill; Emma Kirsten Courtney; Hayley Nova Cox; Anthony Michael DeCrease; Anthony James Dixon; Isaac Tanner Dotson; Benjamin Scott Douglas; David Joel Estep; Aliyah Sky-Marie Fields; Hailey Brooke Fischer; Dakota Richard Fisher; Casey Sue Gibson; Michael Allen Gibson; Keelan Alexander Giles; Liberty Marianha Gladwell; Ethan Russell Graley; Bailey Lynn Grigsby; Kyra Alexis Hager; Jaydon Andre Haikal; Travis David Hanna; Dashawn Allen Harris; Samantha Pearl Hayes; Anthony Lee Haynes; Alyxas Dawn Hays; Karah Brooke Hedrick; Taylor Nichole Hedrick; Nicolas Blaine Henson; Jenna Mary Higginbotham; Kara Nikole Higginbotham; Landon Chase Hinkle; Baily Michelle Hobbs; Griffin Lee Holbert; Crysannia Gabrielle Holmes; Haley Dawn Huffman; Morgan Brooke Huffman; Jordan Michael Hunt; Laren Olivia Iezzi; Malik Devantae Jackson; Alesha Nicole James; Dylan Hunter Jones; Evan Nathaniel Just; Gracie Mae Karnas; Autumn Marie Karnes; Johnathon Dwain Landers; Brooke Isabelle Lawrence; Matthew Ryan Lewis; Halie Dawn Loudermilk; Ethan Garrett Lovejoy; Taylor Brooke Maynard; Owen Christopher McClanahan; Gavin Bryce McComas; Austin Ray McKeown; Jerica Lynn Metten; Jade Nycol Miller; Scott Andrew Miller; Corey Austin Mitchell; Chase Anthony Morris; Caleb Jack Murphy; Kaitlyn Nichole Myers; Timothy Jadon Nichols; Lacey Brook Nunley; Dalton Lee Nye; Kenneth James O’ Brien; Skylar Dawn Orcutt; Kyndall Brooke Parkins; Thomas William Payne IV; Ashtyn Tyler Petersen; Victoria Lee Poindexter; Stallone Miguel Pomeroy; Seth Michael Potter; Joshua Gavin Quillen; Katie Marie Randolph; Jona Renee Ranson; Craig Allen Richards; Emily Dawn Rowe; Trin Wesley Russell; James Allen Sams III; Abagail Faith Saunders; Kayla Lynn Scarberry; Samantha Elizabeth Scarberry; Cody Allan Sears; Triston Everett Skonberg; Johnna Marie Smith; Lilly Rochelle Smith; Luke Alexander Smith; Miguel Patrick Smith; Samantha Paige Smith; Ty Michael Smith; Trentin Lyle Stalnaker; John Colton Starcher; Ashley Corinne Steed; Devon Alexander Stewart; Matthew Westley Stone; Sierra Dominique Strickland; Jordan Truth Taylor; Emily Grace Thompson; James Allen Thornton; Ethan Chase Totten; Morgan Sierra Turley; Nathaniel Jordan Vance; Seth Isaac Ward; Taylor Alexa Watts; Jacob Michael Whittington; Lakin Paige Wiles; Robert Alexander Wilkinson; Grant Andrew Williams; McKinley Edward Williams; Georgia Marie Winter; Samuel Owen Winter; Nickolas John Wisecup; Kyndra Nicole Yates; and Michael Alexander Yates.