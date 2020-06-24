Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Poca High School will have its graduation at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Poca High School football stadium.

GRADUATING CLASS: Hayden Thomas Adkins; Tannous Lyn Alsobrook; Rachel Audrey Arnott; Canaan Mark Arthur; McKenzie Elizabeth Ashworth; Courtney Lynn Bachmann; Jacob Michael Baisden; Preston Scott Barr; Elizabeth Joy Beller; Jacob David Blizzard; Isaiah Alexander Brisco; Kenneth Bryan Brisendine; Kobi Lynn Burk; Dale Alan Call; Hollie Danielle Casto; Mark Hunter Casto; Ryan Anthony Clark; Nathan Owen Cottrill; Emma Kirsten Courtney; Hayley Nova Cox; Anthony Michael DeCrease; Anthony James Dixon; Isaac Tanner Dotson; Benjamin Scott Douglas; David Joel Estep; Aliyah Sky-Marie Fields; Hailey Brooke Fischer; Dakota Richard Fisher; Casey Sue Gibson; Michael Allen Gibson; Keelan Alexander Giles; Liberty Marianha Gladwell; Ethan Russell Graley; Bailey Lynn Grigsby; Kyra Alexis Hager; Jaydon Andre Haikal; Travis David Hanna; Dashawn Allen Harris; Samantha Pearl Hayes; Anthony Lee Haynes; Alyxas Dawn Hays; Karah Brooke Hedrick; Taylor Nichole Hedrick; Nicolas Blaine Henson; Jenna Mary Higginbotham; Kara Nikole Higginbotham; Landon Chase Hinkle; Baily Michelle Hobbs; Griffin Lee Holbert; Crysannia Gabrielle Holmes; Haley Dawn Huffman; Morgan Brooke Huffman; Jordan Michael Hunt; Laren Olivia Iezzi; Malik Devantae Jackson; Alesha Nicole James; Dylan Hunter Jones; Evan Nathaniel Just; Gracie Mae Karnas; Autumn Marie Karnes; Johnathon Dwain Landers; Brooke Isabelle Lawrence; Matthew Ryan Lewis; Halie Dawn Loudermilk; Ethan Garrett Lovejoy; Taylor Brooke Maynard; Owen Christopher McClanahan; Gavin Bryce McComas; Austin Ray McKeown; Jerica Lynn Metten; Jade Nycol Miller; Scott Andrew Miller; Corey Austin Mitchell; Chase Anthony Morris; Caleb Jack Murphy; Kaitlyn Nichole Myers; Timothy Jadon Nichols; Lacey Brook Nunley; Dalton Lee Nye; Kenneth James O’ Brien; Skylar Dawn Orcutt; Kyndall Brooke Parkins; Thomas William Payne IV; Ashtyn Tyler Petersen; Victoria Lee Poindexter; Stallone Miguel Pomeroy; Seth Michael Potter; Joshua Gavin Quillen; Katie Marie Randolph; Jona Renee Ranson; Craig Allen Richards; Emily Dawn Rowe; Trin Wesley Russell; James Allen Sams III; Abagail Faith Saunders; Kayla Lynn Scarberry; Samantha Elizabeth Scarberry; Cody Allan Sears; Triston Everett Skonberg; Johnna Marie Smith; Lilly Rochelle Smith; Luke Alexander Smith; Miguel Patrick Smith; Samantha Paige Smith; Ty Michael Smith; Trentin Lyle Stalnaker; John Colton Starcher; Ashley Corinne Steed; Devon Alexander Stewart; Matthew Westley Stone; Sierra Dominique Strickland; Jordan Truth Taylor; Emily Grace Thompson; James Allen Thornton; Ethan Chase Totten; Morgan Sierra Turley; Nathaniel Jordan Vance; Seth Isaac Ward; Taylor Alexa Watts; Jacob Michael Whittington; Lakin Paige Wiles; Robert Alexander Wilkinson; Grant Andrew Williams; McKinley Edward Williams; Georgia Marie Winter; Samuel Owen Winter; Nickolas John Wisecup; Kyndra Nicole Yates; and Michael Alexander Yates.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.