CHARLESTON — Poca High School student Jada Morris took first place in First Lady Cathy Justice’s Create a Quarter for West Virginia contest.
The winners were recognized during a Valentine’s Day reception at the Culture Center in Charleston on Friday, Feb. 14.
Joining Morris in the winner’s circle was fellow Poca High School student, Teirney Meadows who earned eighth place.
The first lady selected first- through tenth-place winners and five honorable mentions.
The contest, in honor of Presidents’ Day, is the sixth installment of the First Lady’s Student Artist Series, an initiative that promotes the importance of arts within schools throughout West Virginia by hosting art competitions for students of varying age levels during special holidays.
For this contest, all 11th-grade students attending public and private schools in West Virginia were invited to participate. Students were asked to study the history of Presidents’ Day and then re-create the reverse side of our West Virginia state quarter in an artistic way.
Winning students will receive gift cards for their talented art pieces that featured scenes from Blackwater Falls, West Virginia University, the State Capitol Complex, and more.
The Valentine’s Day reception also featured a cello performance by Camden Wentz, a Buckhannon-Upshur High School student, a visit from 95-year-old veteran Jackson Jones, and a special thank you to Shirley White and several Gold Star Mothers.