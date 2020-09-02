On one hand, Poca’s football team had every right to consider last season a success.
The Dots dashed to their first 10-0 regular season since 1978, good enough for the No. 3 playoff seed in Class AA, and picked up their first postseason victory since 2006. Along the way, junior running back Ethan Payne broke a longstanding state scoring record and became the school’s only athlete to capture the Kennedy Award as West Virginia’s top player.
So why do memories of the way the season ended still spark so much disappointment for the Dots?
A 25-20 home quarterfinal loss to Oak Glen — a game in which the Golden Bears chewed up the final 9 minutes and 32 seconds on a muddy field — still gnaws at Poca’s players and coaches.
“Oak Glen outplayed us and outexecuted us,’’ said Dots coach Seth Ramsey. “That kind of stuck in everybody’s craw. I don’t want to say it’s motivated us, because the kids are pretty motivated to do a job and do it well. We definitely wanted to end better than what we had, and finish strong.
“We have a lot to prove and a lot left in the tank. We still have goals of seeing how close we can come to winning that championship. We also know we’ve got to put in the work to get there.’’
Poca appears primed for another postseason run, returning starters at seven positions on offense and six on defense, including Payne (6-foot-1, 215 pounds), now a senior and a Marshall commit who ran for 2,845 yards and 49 touchdowns last year.
During the regular season, Payne scored 46 TDs and 276 points, erasing the former mark of 263 points by Pineville legend Curt Warner in 1978.
Payne isn’t the only impact player back for the Dots. Senior quarterback Jay Cook, who has started the team’s last 29 games, returns after passing for 1,645 yards and 21 touchdowns against only three interceptions.
His favorite target, junior wide receiver Toby Payne (6-4, 225), is also getting Division I attention as a tight end after catching 42 passes for 985 yards and 15 TDs. Like his older brother, Toby Payne was a first-team All-State selection last season.
Also back are the players who shared fullback duties a year ago, seniors Dillon Taylor (6-1, 210) and Landon Easter (5-10, 210). Other wideouts include senior Ethan Miller (5-10, 175), who had 20 receptions for 207 yards and two TDs, and Alan Withrow (6-3, 218).
Junior guard Gabe Keech (6-2, 255), whom Ramsey thinks is the best lineman in the Cardinal Conference, returns to anchor the offensive line. He’s joined by fellow juniors A.J. Dunbar (6-2, 250) and Byron Cunningham (6-2, 315) at tackle, T.D. May (5-10, 222) at guard and Jacob Pringle (5-9, 232) at center.
On defense, Keech and Cunningham line up at tackle, with Easter and Withrow at the ends. Taylor, Young and Toby Payne are set at linebacker, with the latter moving up closer to the line of scrimmage after playing much of last season as a defensive back.
Miller led the Dots in tackles last season with a total of 175, including 26 for lost yardage, and was picked to the All-State second team.
In the secondary, Ethan Payne and sophomore Jordan Wolfe (6-1, 185) are the cornerbacks, with Miller at strong safety and Cook the free safety.
Junior Joe Starcher (6-1, 185), who booted 64 extra points last season, returns at place-kicker, and may also serve as punter.
Nitro
Offense is not an issue for the Wildcats with talented junior quarterback Trevor Lowe returning.
Lowe (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) accounted for more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns last season, and scored more than 100 points himself. He figures to be bigger and better this year, but Davis realizes the Wildcats need more than Lowe putting up video game numbers if they’re going to improve on last season’s 4-6 record.
Instead, the key to success will be in Nitro’s defense getting stops.
“For us this year, it starts with defense,’’ Davis said. “If our points per game can be around 20, then we really have a chance to be in the playoffs. I really believe that.”
Nitro’s defense didn’t do a lot of stopping last season. The Wildcats allowed an average of 39.6 points per game, and didn’t hold any opponent under 22 points. Even with Lowe getting his team into the end zone on a consistent basis, it wasn’t enough.
Lowe’s numbers sparkled across the board in his sophomore season, as he completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also ran for 982 yards and 16 TDs and likely would have gone over 1,000 yards on the ground, but was injured and sat out his team’s final game against Scott.
From a skill perspective, the Wildcats got a boost from a pair of Sissonville transfers in senior running back Elijah Thompson and lengthy receiver Joseph Udoh, who is also well-known for his basketball prowess.
Nitro returns four starters on the offensive line.
The 4-6 record last season marked its most wins since 2007, which is also the last time the Wildcats posted a winning record (7-5) and a playoff spot (AAA at that time).
Logan
If Logan can suit up and play football this season, the team should provide some offensive highlights.
High COVID-19 rates prevented Logan from starting practice on Aug. 17 with the rest of West Virginia, which wiped out at least their first two regular-season games.
But if the Wildcats get back on the field, they should be fun to watch on offense.
Junior quarterback Jordan Hayes provided a spark for Logan during a 1-9 season last year, throwing for 2,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also surrounded by some other proven talent on the offensive side of the ball.
Senior receiver Corey Townsend caught 57 passes for 1,004 yards and six TDs a year ago, while sophomore Aiden Slack ran for three touchdowns and had 47 receptions for 790 yards and 10 scores.
Junior Kolton Goldie (6-0, 160) was another big contributor for the Wildcats as a runner-receiver and defensive back.
Chapmanville
The Tigers lost multi-year starter Chase Berry at quarterback and their top two rushers, but do return two solid receivers and two of their leading tacklers in senior linebacker Josh Atwood (6-0, 230) and sophomore linebacker Caleb Whitt (6-2, 185).
Sophomore Brody Dalton (6-2, 175) was one of the Cardinal Conference leaders last year with 46 catches for 478 yards and three TDs. Senior Jaxson Turner (6-1, 195) caught a dozen passes and is the team’s top returning rusher with 181 yards and two scores and also plays linebacker.
Three starters return on the offensive line in juniors Evan Plumley (6-0, 285) and Benjamin Crouse (6-0, 220) and senior Chris Samson (6-2, 300).
Herbert Hoover
There have been plenty of challenges for new Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields, including COVID-19 and the limited practice time it brings and also using makeshift facilities due to ongoing construction of the new school.
Still, Fields isn’t accepting any condolences as he tries to get the Huskies back in the thick of the Class AA playoff hunt. Hoover, 4-6 last year, hasn’t been in the postseason since 2016.
“I don’t want us to use that as an excuse,” Fields said. “There are a lot of things we’re having to build and cover that don’t involve being on the field necessarily. We want to build a program and build a culture.’’
Fields has some pieces to the puzzle to work with as he takes over at Hoover, including senior quarterback Nick Grayam, who ran for 367 yards and seven touchdowns last season and threw for 553 yards and four scores.
Three experienced ball-carriers return in seniors Zach Paxton (5-11, 185) and Tyler Greer (5-9, 143) and junior Hunter Bartley (5-9, 185). Paxton ran for 355 yards and four TDs a year ago, Bartley for 193 yards and two TDs and Greer for 141 yards with two scores.
There’s some experience on the offensive line, which is comprised of senior Brayden Rollyson and junior Caleb Bias at tackle, senior Sam Kirk and junior Brock Truman at guard and sophomore Connor Brinckman (6-3, 195) at center.
An intriguing addition to the defensive line is senior tackle Frank Early (6-6, 320), a first-year player who has previously caught some attention as a Huskies basketball player.
Scott
The Skyhawks appear set to run the triple-option offense this season with athletic sophomore Klay Matthews at quarterback and a pair of juniors at running back — Kyle Matthews, Klay’s older brother, and Cooper Martin (5-11, 170). Last year’s QB, Caleb Hughes, moved out of state with his family for his senior year.
A converted tight end, senior Michael Clay (6-1, 255), has been moved to fullback. Other standouts include sophomore lineman Cody Nantz (6-3, 240), senior linebacker Dane Messer and senior receiver Jeff McCoy (5-8, 150).