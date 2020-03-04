A Poca man has pleaded guilty to mail fraud for orchestrating a scheme to buy defective Toyota trucks and selling them back to the company for 150% of their original worth.
Stanley Clark faces up to 20 years in federal prison for fraudulently administering repurchasing transactions at Love Lexus Toyota in St. Albans, according to an information filed in federal court.
From March 2008 to December 2015, Toyota offered a buyback program for some Tacoma trucks built between 1995 and 2000 that rusted abnormally quickly.
If the people who bought these trucks sent them back to Toyota, they would get back 150% of what they paid, but dealerships would just get a full refund for these trucks.
Clark was working as the head of a third-party vendor assigned to administer the buyback program.
Clark admitted to using a dealership in Kentucky to buy these trucks at wholesale prices and using the driver’s licenses of unknowing West Virginians and Kentuckians to fraudulently obtain titles for the trucks in their names. He then sent the Tacomas to Toyota for the 150% refund.
Clark defrauded Toyota of more than $4.3 million when the company repurchased at least 349 Tacomas, according to the information.
Also named in the information was James Pinson, the owner of the Kentucky dealership, Big Blue Motor Sales. Pinson directed an employee, Tammy Newsome, to fraudulently title the Tacomas.
Pinson would then move the Tacomas from Kentucky to St. Albans, where Frank Russo, the service manager at Love Lexus, would inspect the Tacomas and send false information to the third-party vendor, according to the information.
Clark, Pinson, Newsome and Russo later met at the St. Albans dealership, where checks and cash were exchanged for facilitating the scheme. Then, Kevin Fluharty, a notary public, forged the signatures of those who had their identity stolen on the final repurchase documentation, the information said.
Clark would then mail the forged final repurchase documentation from St. Albans to Irving, Texas. Finally, Newsome forged the signatures on the repurchase checks sent from Toyota, and deposited them into Big Blue Motor Sale’s account, according to the information.
The other defendants are awaiting trial in federal court.
Meanwhile, Clark, as part of his plea agreement, will work with the federal government to pay back at least half of the $4.3 million.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.