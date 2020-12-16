CLARKSBURG — “Whoever across the state that can handle this adversity the best, whoever can stay the course is going to have the best opportunity to make a run in the playoffs.”
Fairmont Senior football coach Nick Bartic said it before the season, and his Polar Bears lived up to it, winning three postseason games, including a semifinal victory at Bluefield, to claim the Class AA championship.
Bartic’s Polar Bears placed two players on the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s Class AA first team, announced Thursday, and five more on the second team. The team is selected by voting by West Virginia Sports Writers Association members and coaches from around the state.
Poca, which was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by its COVID-19 color designation, has four players on the first team: running back Ethan Payne, offensive lineman Gabe Keech, linebacker Dillon Taylor and defensive back Toby Payne.
Ethan Payne, last year’s Kennedy Award winner, ran for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four games. Taylor led the Dots in tackles with 78 in five games, including 16 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks.
Leading the way for Fairmont Senior is quarterback Gage Michael, who was named the offensive captain.
Michael was a fantastic dual threat for the Polar Bears, rushing 177 times for 1,639 yards and 17 touchdowns and completing 119 of 206 passes for 2,084 yards and 28 scores.
He’s joined on the first team by a teammate who opened many of those holes, offensive lineman Aidan Green.
Sissonville placed three players on the offensive side of the ball after finishing first in the final regular-season ratings: offensive lineman Stevie Carpenter, utility Dylan Griffith and kicker Jaxson Haynes. Griffith ran for 1,040 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games.
Defensive lineman Riley Perkins of Clay County captains the defense after recording 110 tackles (33 for loss), 14.5 sacks and two blocked kicks.
For Oak Glen, Hunter Patterson earned offensive utility honors after rushing for 935 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 41 balls for 986 yards and 12 more scores, Kyler O’Connor is on the defensive line after recording 66 tackles and 11 sacks and Gage Patterson is a defensive utility after leading the Golden Bears with 101 tackles.
Bluefield, which lost by two points to Fairmont Senior in the de facto state championship game, also has three first-teamers: wide receiver Brandon Wiley, offensive lineman Derick Flack and linebacker Shawn Mitchell.
The team the Beavers beat to get to the semifinals, North Marion, placed wide receiver Tariq Miller (53 catches, 950 yards, 10 touchdowns) and defensive lineman Garrett Conaway on the first team.
Offensive lineman John Bittinger and linebacker Jansen Moreland are choices from Frankfort, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs before Mineral County was hit hard by the pandemic.
Herbert Hoover’s first-team duo is defensive back Andrew Rollyson and defensive utility Devin Hatfield.
Robert C. Byrd, which advanced to the semifinals before Harrison County went orange, is represented on the first team by running back Jeremiah King, who carried 189 times for 1,718 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Independence running back Atticus Goodson joins Ethan Payne and King in the backfield.
Keyser’s Drae Allen is an offensive utility selection after rushing for 1,205 yards and 18 touchdowns for the No. 7 Golden Tornado.
Point Pleasant’s Ryan Duff is on the defensive line after posting stats of 75 tackles (12 for loss) and seven sacks.
Winfield’s John Covert completes the linebacker corps.
Liberty Raleigh’s Shawn Pennington intercepted six passes to go with 34 tackles at defensive back.
Braxton County’s Jett Cogar (utility) and Elkins’ Peyton Isner (punter, 36.0 average with a long of 58) round out the first-team defense.
Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb and Liberty Raleigh defensive back Braden Howell are the second-team captains.