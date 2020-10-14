WINFIELD — Both Poca and Winfield’s football teams were coming off lopsided losses last week, and both were looking to rebound with a win Friday night.
The Dots started slowly but pulled away in the second half to earn a 42-14 victory over Winfield at Generals Stadium.
Poca (2-1) was defeated by Cabell Midland 62-20 last week. Winfield, meanwhile, was coming off a 59-28 loss to Fairmont Senior.
Winfield (0-2) scored the game’s first touchdown and Poca only led by one score, 14-7, at halftime, having committed three turnovers in the first half.
The Dots were able to come out in the third quarter, though, and get some much-needed breathing room from the Generals, outscoring them 14-0 in the period. Poca outscored Winfield 28-7 in the second half.
Dot standout Ethan Payne, the reigning Kennedy Award winner as the state’s top prep football player, scored both touchdowns in the third quarter. He ran one in from 18 yards out with 6:12 left, and added a 1-yarder with 4:30 remaining gave Poca a 28-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Poca added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth to put the game away. Jay Cook scored on a 15-yard touchdown run and Landon Easter added a 4-yard TD run to give the Dots a 42-7 lead.
Winfield was able to tack on a late touchdown to make the final score 42-14 on a 3-yard TD run by Malakai Woodard with 2:38 left in the game.
Payne finished with 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 26 carries for Poca. He added a 19-yard touchdown catch.
Cook added 183 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Dots along with his rushing touchdown. He also picked off two Winfield passes, providing a complete game for Poca.
Poca fumbled the opening kickoff of the game and Winfield took advantage, driving 46 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown. John Covert plunged in from the 1-yard line to give the Generals a 7-0 lead with 6:35 left in the first quarter.
The Dots tied the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Payne with just 20.1 seconds remaining.
Poca took the lead for the first time in the second quarter on Cook’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 3-yarder to Toby Payne with 5:13 left.
The Dots committed three turnovers in the first half, including two deep inside Winfield territory. The first was an interception at the 5-yard line in the first quarter. Poca then lost a fumble at the General 11 in the second quarter.
Covert led Winfield with 37 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries. Woodard and Carson Crouch both tallied 28 yards rushing for the Generals.