CHARLESTON — After a Class AA boys basketball state tournament semifinal win over Ravenswood on Friday, Poca coach Allen Osborne ended his postgame press conference with a piece of chocolate cake.
He arrived at Saturday’s presser with no dessert in hand, but the taste on the podium was even sweeter.
Poca built an early lead, held off a couple of Bluefield runs and pulled away for a 65-48 win in the Class AA championship game Saturday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. It marked the third championship in program history, adding to the Dots’ titles in 1997 and 2015.
Poca’s vaunted defense was present all week long, and the Dots’ offense also came alive in their final two games.
On Saturday, Poca shot 54.3% from the floor, led by 22 points from two-time Evans Award winner and Virginia commitment Isaac McKneely and, with some key contributions from role players, it was more than enough to finish a season in which the Dots won their last 25 games after a 1-1 start and finished 26-1.
“It was a good team win,” Osborne said. “These guys are so unselfish and they care about one another. They’re a great bunch of kids and I can’t say enough about them.
“That’s what makes this team so special. They’ll give up something to get something for their teammates and that’s why we’re here where we’re at right now because of their unselfishness. It’s truly a basketball team.”
After falling 50-47 to Williamstown in the Class AA title game a year ago, Poca’s seniors, specifically McKneely, made no bones about the fact that the Dots viewed this week’s state-tournament run as a redemption tour of sorts. With the mission complete, McKneely spoke of the feeling, both this year and last.
“I remember sitting in these exact same seats last year after losing the state championship and that was an unbearable feeling,” McKneely said. “We had a chip in our shoulder ever since that game and we came back this season and our motto was ‘Leave no doubt,’ and I think we did that today.”
Poca built a 21-12 lead after the first quarter and grew its advantage to as many as 17 points at 33-16 with 4:19 in the first half left on a layup from Ethan Maynor. The game seemed to be heading in the same direction as the Dots’ quarterfinal and semifinal wins over Magnolia and the Red Devils, in which Poca won by an average of 26 points.
But the Beavers (21-6) wouldn’t go away that easily, going on a 12-4 run to end the half cutting the Dots’ advantage down to 35-26 at the break. That lead shrank further to start the third quarter as the Beavers scored five of the first seven to make the score 37-31.
With momentum shifting, point guard Kambel Meeks sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a McKneely triple to push the lead back to 15 at 46-31. The Beavers made another run, scoring eight of the last 12 points of the third quarter to get within 11 at 50-39 heading into the fourth, but Meeks, McKneely and Toby Payne combined to score the first seven of the final quarter, and from there Bluefield could get no closer than 15.
“You try to shut one down and the others got loose,” Bluefield coach Buster Large observed. “Good teams find a way to win. They share the ball well, and when you share the ball well you’ve got major concern.
“They didn’t come in here at 26-1 with one good ball player. They’re just a good, good ball club.”
Meeks finished 15 points, with 12 of them coming in the second half, and he added nine assists. Maynor scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and hit several mid-range jump shots with the Beavers utilizing triangle-and-two and box-and-one defenses to focus on McKneely. The two combined to go 12 for 21 from the floor, and while McKneely garners most headlines, the Dots again got contributions across the board, registering 19 assists on 25 field goals, outrebounding Bluefield 25-19 and turning the ball over just seven times against the Beavers’ press.
It was certainly quite the sendoff for a group of seven Poca seniors, including McKneely, Meeks, Maynor, Toby Payne and all-tournament selection Jackson Toney, who finished Saturday’s game with two points. With a net, a trophy and the future in front of them, they reflected on their time and Saturday’s ending.
“We’ve all grown up having played whatever sport — baseball, basketball — we played all the sports growing up together and I think this season we really became close,” McKneely said. “I just felt a special bond between us and that reflected on the court and off the court with our relationships, and to finish it off with a championship, I think I can speak for all of us, we’re on top of the world right now. There’s no better feeling.”
Caleb Fuller knocked down 4 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for the Beavers with R.J. Hairston adding 15.