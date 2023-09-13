BUFFALO — The Poca Dots picked up their first win of the season Friday after running away from Buffalo 49-16 in a battle of previously winless teams.
The Dots started early and fast by posting 35 points in the first quarter, including 21 points in the final 2:30.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey said. “We’ve been through a lot the last six months, with everything going on with these guys losing a teammate [Keagan Gross, who died in June of cancer].
“We’ve had a lot of heavy hearts. I’m proud that they were able to be on the winning end of one. It’s something to build on. We did things well tonight, and got to continue to do things well.”
Poca’s 49-point output was the first time since 2021 (against Frankfort) that a Dots team scored 45 or more points.
The Dots (1-2) had dropped their first two games this season by an average of 30 points.
Ramsey was pleased with how Poca responded at Buffalo.
“We’re going to enjoy it for this weekend,” Ramsey said. “We’re going to get back to work on Monday. Logan is a good football team in our league. There’s a lot of great coaches and teams in our league, and that’s what makes it good. We’re excited for the challenges we’ve got coming up, but none’s more important than next week.”
Buffalo (0-2) has now lost three straight home games, dating back to last year. The Bison are still weeding through their youth to find guys to contribute toward success.
“We’re so young that we have five offensive and defensive linemen,” Buffalo coach Bob Mullett said. “Our team is small in numbers. We got to rest kids, and we do that. We’re putting in ninth-graders in there, or someone that’s not a lineman. It’s not an excuse, but it’s what we’ve been dealt. We have to fight through it.”
Buffalo’s 16 points were its first of the season.
Mullett was proud of the Bison’s resiliency in the second half, despite the outcome.
“Seth Ramsey is a good coach,” Mullett said. “When they lighten the load up a little bit on the other side of the ball, it gave our kids a chance to have some success. We took advantage of a couple things. We are leaving here with a little bit more pep in our step than we had in the first half.”
The Dots’ Preston Bonnett rushed in a 58-yard score on his first touch of the night with 11:44 remaining in the opening quarter, getting Poca’s offensive barrage started.
Buffalo punted on its opening possession, giving the ball back to Poca. Two Poca plays later, Bonnett found the end zone again from 38 yards out, making the score 14-0 with 9:29 to left in the first quarter.
Bonnett finished with 158 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bison, their backs against the wall, forced a Poca fumble at the 4-yard line, preventing the Dots from extending their lead. However, on Poca’s next possession, quarterback Peyton Cook found the end zone from 4 yards out and it was 21-0.
The Dots scored 14 more points in the final two minutes, including a 36-yard pick-six by Jackson McClanahan to end the quarter with Poca ahead 35-0.
In a three-and-a-half-minute span in the second quarter, Poca found the end zone twice, with Bradford and Spencer Jones running it in from less than 10 yards out. The Dots went into the half leading 49-0.
Buffalo’s Wesley Oldaker ran in a 5-yard score with 34 seconds to go in the third, giving the Bison their first touchdown of the season.
“He’s never played football before,” Mullett said. “He has a little bit of a gift since he runs track. We’re trying to develop him into a football player. He’s got to learn how to play football, but he did have a couple of decent runs.”
With less than a minute remaining in the contest, Buffalo quarterback Connor Weaver connected with wideout Anthony Burgess for a 19-yard score to make it 49-16.
Poca will welcome conference foe Logan to O.O. White Stadium next Friday. Buffalo will entertain Greenbrier West inside Buffalo Stadium next Friday.