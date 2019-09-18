HD Media
SUTTON, W.Va. - Ethan Payne rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries as Poca pounded Braxton County 62-0 for a prep football win Friday in Sutton.
Payne scored on runs of 26, 6, 27, and 10 yards, while quarterback Jay Cook completed 12 of 16 passes for 142 yards and three TDs to lead the Dots' offense, which rolled up 461 total yards.
Toby Payne hauled in five catches for 93 yards, including a 38-yard scoring strike from Cook, Andrew Young rushed for 39 yards and a TD on three carries and Caleb Murphy returned an interception 27 yards for another score for Poca (2-0).
For Braxton County (0-2), Skylar Wine completed 10 of 23 passes for 139 yards against six interceptions, and Jadyn Stewart caught two balls for 70 yards.