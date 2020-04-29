The coronavirus pandemic not only halted Isaac McKneely’s hopes of reaching the state basketball tournament this year, it’s also interrupted his AAU season and stuck a monkey wrench in his recruiting plans.
McKneely, the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Poca, saw the Dots’ season fizzle out with the Secondary School Activities Commission’s Tuesday decision to call off all pending prep sports through the end of the school year. Poca was due to host Logan in the Class AA Region 4 co-finals.
But that’s just the start of the interruptions for McKneely, who has already received nine Division I scholarship offers.
He plays in the off-season with the Wildcats Select AAU under-16 team, and this past weekend marked the first canceled games for that team. The AAU season typically runs through the end of July, but there’s no guarantee McKneely and the Wildcats will get to strut their stuff in any regional venues this summer, which looms large for players trying to catch the eyes of college recruiters.
“I have to wonder about AAU too,’’ said Poca coach Allen Osborne. “AAU is big for kids in West Virginia, because you can get your name out there and be seen.’’
McKneely said that if the pandemic hadn’t hit, he “probably would be going to a couple places to check them out.’’
After recent offers from Kansas State and Ohio, McKneely (who averaged 22 points this season), has received nine D-1 offers with two high school seasons remaining. The others are from Davidson, Liberty, Marshall, Robert Morris, Stetson, West Virginia and Xavier.
He was able to get in a game visit to Indiana on Dec. 29, but not much else.
“I’ve been kind of sitting at home,’’ McKneely said. “I didn’t even have any big action during spring break. I’ve been on the phone with coaches and stayed in touch with them, but I haven’t visited any campuses.’’
McKneely doesn’t think the current social distancing method of recruiting prospects will change much in the months to come.
“I think coaches have to change the way they recruit now,’’ he said, “because they’re not allowed to go out and see people. Luckily, I’m not a senior. But I feel sorry for the seniors because they’re not getting the recognition they need from AAU. I’m a sophomore and I’ve got next year to get noticed.’’
McKneely also carries the pangs of “what if’’ when he considers the way Poca’s season came to an unceremonious halt.
“The sad part is that we had a really good run this year,’’ he said. “We had a good chance to make a run to the state championship. We felt we accomplished a lot during the season and it sucks that we couldn’t finish it out to see how far we could have went.’’
Count Allen Osborne among those who think the SSAC did the right thing by calling off prep sports for the rest of the school year — even though it meant an unfulfilling end to the season for his Dots.
Poca was 21-3, ranked No. 6 in Class AA and playing in the Region 4 co-finals against Logan when the season was halted, and eventually canceled.
Even if classes had resumed at statewide schools in May and the eight AA regionals could have been held two weeks later, followed by the state tournament, it would have been two months since Poca had practiced and Osborne agreed that it would have been borderline unfair to send teams out to play their most important games of the season in such a fashion.
“I don’t think any team would be as prepared as it would have been at the end of the season,’’ Osborne said. “That’s a lot to say because for me, there’s three things — God, family and Poca basketball.
“Let’s say we were able to play and the kids practiced, but they came to the game worried about going out there and contacting the disease. The coaches would be worried about it. There are a lot of things going on in people’s minds besides basketball, baseball or softball. It would have been hard mentally and physically. I don’t think you could have gotten back to where we were six weeks from the end of the season.’’
Osborne openly wonders when high school and college athletics can return.
“I don’t think there will be a three-week period [to practice this summer] or North-South games,’’ Osborne said. “I love athletics and I love sports, but it’s not really worth it.’’
The North-South Basketball Classic could be the next item on the Kanawha Valley sports scene, as it’s scheduled for Friday, June 12 at the South Charleston Community Center, one day before the North-South football game at SC High School.
And it’s nice to see that the organizer of the game, the West Virginia Athletic Directors Association, has opted to recognize Pendleton County’s fine season that was cut short along with many others. The Wildcats (23-0) had qualified for the Class A state tournament and were the lone remaining unbeaten boys team in the state in any class.
Pendleton might not be able to make the trek to the Kanawha Valley for the state tournament, but its coach — Ryan Lambert — has been selected as one of the coaches for the North squad. He will work with North Marion’s Chris Freeman.
The coaches for the South are Shady Spring’s Ronnie Olson and South Charleston’s Josh Daniel. The rosters will be released at a later date.
Schools are eligible to begin the SSAC’s approved three-week summer practice on June 8, but continued coronavirus concerns could back that up several weeks or even a month. Each county has the autonomy to select the three weeks it wants between Monday, June 8 and Saturday, Aug. 1.