Poca High School student Chazz Grady poses with Babydog after winning a four-year scholarship to any public college or university in West Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Poca.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presents Poca High School student Chazz Grady a full, four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state on Sept. 23 in Poca.
CHARLESTON — A student at Poca High School was among the winners in the latest drawing in round two of the “Do it for Babydog” COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice visited the school Thursday to present Chazz Grady a full, four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state. The prize includes room and board, tuition and books — a prize valued at more than $100,000, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.
Members of the football team, cheerleaders and others were on hand to celebrate with Grady, who received a congratulatory lick from Babydog following the presentation.
Grady was one of 25 winners announced Thursday, which was the fourth of six weeks of prize giveaways in the second round of the vaccine sweepstakes, the release said.
Other regional winners were Natalie Morgan, of New Haven, who won an ATV/side-by-side; Carli Withrow, of Scott Depot, who won a zero-turn lawn mower; Genia Byus, of Point Pleasant, who won a WVU football/basketball season ticket package; and Robin Skeens, of West Hamlin, who won a Marshall football/basketball season ticket package.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to win.
