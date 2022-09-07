POCA — The Town of Poca will host its annual Heritage Day celebration this month.
Activities will commence with a Senior Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Poca Methodist Church. The dinner is for individuals who are 60 or older.
On Friday, Sept. 23, the Poca Heritage Day Cruise-In will take place at Poca Middle School, beginning at 5 p.m. Organizers request that attendees bring canned food items or make monetary donations to benefit the Five Loaves and Two Fish food pantry in Poca.
Saturday, Sept. 24’s Heritage Day activities will include craft and other vendors, children’s inflatables from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Poca Baptist Church parking lot (weather permitting), music on stage from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Heritage Day Parade at 11 a.m., and the Wall of Honor that opens at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about vendor opportunities, contact Jolita Raine at 304-755-5482. For information about the Heritage Day Parade, call Linda Jones at 304-545-4996. For information about the Senior Dinner and the Wall of Honor, contact Drema Ward at 304-755-7341. For details regarding the Cruise-In, call Josh Silman at 304-964-0203.
