WAYNE — The Poca boys basketball team capped its regular season with a decisive 91-44 victory over the Wayne Pioneers Thursday evening, winning its 20th consecutive game in the final regular-season game for both teams.
“We were focused and that allowed us to play well, shoot the ball well and we defended pretty good for the most part,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said. “We are just trying to get better. Real season starts now.”
Led by senior Isaac McKneely’s 32 points, which he scored in just three quarters of play, Poca (21-1) put the game out of reach early, doubling up the Pioneers (7-15) before the end of the first quarter.
Wayne fell behind 13-1 and failed to make a shot from the floor for the first four and a half minutes of the contest, then rattled off five straight but couldn’t keep pace with McKneely and the Dots.
McKneely hit four 3-pointers in the opening frame and added nine more points before halftime to lead the Dots to a 52-21 advantage.
Wayne head coach Sam Cochenour was honored at halftime. Earlier this season, he announced this would be his last in his current position. Cochenour has taught and coached in Wayne County for 43 years.
Complementing McKneely’s performance was Jackson Toney, who logged 24 points and gave Poca sparks when needed. Kambel Meeks scored 11. As a team, the Dots made 9 of -13 from the free-throw line.
“Jackson and Isaac are a good 1-2 punch and Toby (Payne) cleans up around the basket. I like our team right now,” Osborne said. “They are unselfish and play hard.”
Wayne’s lone senior, Ryan Maynard, dropped in the last of his 14 points late in the fourth quarter before being subbed out and given a standing ovation from Wayne fans in attendance.
Freshman Ike Meddings led the Pioneers with 18 points and made four 3-pointers, with 16 of those points came in the second half. The Pioneers shot less than 50% from the free-throw line, sinking six of their 14 attempts.
WAYNE 10 11 13 10 — 44: Adkins 7, Meddings 18, May 3, Maynard 14, Staley 2
POCA 23 29 19 20 — 91: Jones 4, Payne 3, McKneely 32, McCormick 4, Meeks 11, Tusing 4, J. Toney 24, H. Toney 4, Maynor, Godish 3
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
