HUNTINGTON — Former Poca High School basketball star Luke Frampton is leaving the Davidson College basketball team for “personal reasons.”
Wildcats coach Bob McKillop told the Charlotte Observer on Monday that Frampton won’t return.
Frampton led the Atlantic 10 in 3-point shooting as a freshman during the 2018-19 season when he made 100 baskets from beyond the arc, joining Steph Curry as the only Davidson player to do so.
Frampton took a personal leave of absence last November, returning home to Poca.
“We will miss Luke dearly,” McKillop said of Frampton, who missed his freshman season with a knee injury.
The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman guard averaged 9.8 points per game and made 48.3 percent of his 3-point shots in the five games he played as a sophomore.
Frampton scored in double figures 14 times, including two 20-point performances. He made five or more 3-pointers seven times, including eight against Richmond and seven vs. Temple.
A Class AA all-stater at Poca, Frampton also was a stellar student. His brother, Noah, played at Marshall University before transferring to Glenville State, where he is a junior.