Poca High School’s Kambel Meeks is well known in the Kanawha Valley as a basketball player.
As a junior, Meeks’ play as a perimeter defender gave opponents fits and he was a key part of the Dots’ 2022 Class AA state championship.
Meeks is a bulldog on the basketball court, and Poca football coach Seth Ramsey realized Meeks had potential on the football field. Throughout high school, Ramsey tried to recruit Meeks to join the football team.
Last season, Meeks finally took Ramsey up on his offer, as he played high school football for the first time during his junior year. As a senior, Meeks will be crucial for the Dots on the gridiron as a receiver and cornerback and on special teams.
“I’m glad I started playing,” Meeks said after practice Tuesday afternoon. “Great coaches, great mentors, great players and great teammates. I’ve made a lot of friends and the coaches will do anything for you. It’s good people to have in your corner.”
Meeks played some football in middle school but didn’t carry that into high school. Meeks said Ramsey was the reason he finally decided to come out.
“I just liked the way he conducts himself. I like the way he conducts his football team,” Meeks said. “I thought he would help me become a better football player, so I gave it a shot and he helped me become all right. It’s a nice change from basketball. I’m having a lot of fun. You get to hit people here.
“For me, it honestly gives me a little bit of a break from basketball. I’ve been playing basketball for so long. It’s just a fun sport. I’ve always enjoyed it.”
“We’ve tried every year to get him out because he was one of the better athletes,” Ramsey said. “He plays harder than anybody. He is a very approachable kid, he’s a very respectful kid. I’m glad he came out because he’s good at it. If he had played all four years he’d be one of the better players in our league.”
Ramsey plans to have Meeks all over the field this season.
“His first year he started both sides of the ball and played special teams,” Ramsey said. “He’s going to start both sides of the ball and he’s going to play special teams this year. There’s not a unit that he’s not on.”
Meeks and Ramsey both said Meeks’ basketball skills have helped his transition to the football field.
“You need to have quick feet in basketball and you need to have quick feet in football,” Meeks said. “You need to be aggressive in basketball and football. They teach it to me as, pretend you’re playing basketball defense. You’re guarding the corner, you stay in front of them, you get down and you move your feet. Pretty much all there is to it. It’s defense.”
Ironically, Meeks said he prefers playing on offense.
“Oh, gosh, I’d have to say offense,” Meeks said. “No particular reason. Just feel like I’m better at it.”
Meeks doesn’t have any individual goals this season. He just wants Poca to win as a team.
“We don’t practice to beat some teams, we practice to beat every team,” he said. “My goal is to win as many games as we can, play as hard as we can. Be one and win some games.”