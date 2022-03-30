HUNTINGTON — Isaac McKneely added Cardinal Conference boys basketball player of the year to his considerable list of honors on Monday.
McKneely, who has signed to play at the University of Virginia, averaged 20.8 points to lead the Dots (26-1) to a Class AA state championship. Poca’s Allen Osborne was named the league’s coach of the year.
Joining McKneely on the first team were Scotty Browning, Garrett Williamson and Jackson Tackett of Logan; Reece Carden of Scott; Kolton Painter and Trevor Lowe of Nitro; Devin Hatfield of Herbert Hoover; Brady Dalton of Chapmanville; and Seth Shilot of Winfield.
The second team featured Jackson Toney and Toby Payne from Poca; Eli Robertson and Dane Hatfield from Herbert Hoover; Zion Blevins and Isaiah Smith from Chapmanville; Ross Musick, Winfield; and Ryan Maynard from Wayne.
Players earning honorable mention included Kambel Meeks of Poca; Jaxon Cogar and Aiden Slack of Logan; Landon Stone, Braxton Dolin and Jaren Gaiter of Scott; Trey Hall of Nitro; Trevor Rager and Levi Paxton of Herbert Hoover; Colton Craddock and Devon Workman of Chapmanville; Draven Wall of Winfield; Jake Wiseman, Tanner Griffith and Ethan Taylor of Sissonville; and Ike Meddings, Zane Adkins and Dillon May of Wayne.
