The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Poca’s Toby Payne
Buy Now

Poca’s Toby Payne catches a touchdown pass against Frankfort’s Luke Robinette in the Dots’ Class AA quarterfinal playoff win.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

Herbert Hoover and Poca dominated the All-Cardinal Conference football team, released Friday by the league.

Herbert Hoover, which was ranked No. 1 in Class AA heading into the playoffs with a 10-0 record, had 10 first-team All-Cardinal selections. Huskies coach Joey Fields was named the conference’s coach of the Year.

Poca, which finished 9-3 after a loss to Fairmont Senior in the Class AA playoff semifinals, had nine first-teamers, led by Cardinal Conference player of the year Toby Payne.

Poca’s other first-team picks were Gabe Keech, A.J. Dunbar, Andrew Young, Malakai Woodard-Jones, T.D. May, Jordan Wolfe, Joe Starcher and Christian LeRose.

Making the All-Cardinal first team for Hoover were Devin Hatfield, Isaiah Chapman, Nathan Harper, Dane Hatfield, Ryan Elkins, Hunter Bartley, Andrew Rollyson, Jacob Burns, Gaven Allison and Caleb Bias.

The rest of the All-Cardinal first team:

SCOTT: Matt Frye, Cooper Martin, Landon Stone, Cody Nantz, Isaiah Brown, Gavin Sutphin, Brayden Queen

LOGAN: Kolton Goldie, Aiden Slack, Carson Kirk, Bryce Davis, Jordan Hayes, Landon Adkins, Garrett Williamson

WINFIELD: Bryson Tate, Carter Perry, Brayton Boggs, Jaxson Cunningham, Logan Hewett, Caden Beam, Tanner Laughery

CHAPMANVILLE: Brody Dalton, Kohl Farmer, Will Kirkendall, Benji Crouse, Evan Plumley, R.J. Jones

WAYNE: Levi Gilkerson, Landon Wolfe, Jaxson Damron

SISSONVILLE: Seth Patton, Michael Fisher, Jake Wiseman

NITRO: Caleb Allawat, Trevor Lowe

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.