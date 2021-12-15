Herbert Hoover and Poca dominated the All-Cardinal Conference football team, released Friday by the league.
Herbert Hoover, which was ranked No. 1 in Class AA heading into the playoffs with a 10-0 record, had 10 first-team All-Cardinal selections. Huskies coach Joey Fields was named the conference’s coach of the Year.
Poca, which finished 9-3 after a loss to Fairmont Senior in the Class AA playoff semifinals, had nine first-teamers, led by Cardinal Conference player of the year Toby Payne.
Poca’s other first-team picks were Gabe Keech, A.J. Dunbar, Andrew Young, Malakai Woodard-Jones, T.D. May, Jordan Wolfe, Joe Starcher and Christian LeRose.
Making the All-Cardinal first team for Hoover were Devin Hatfield, Isaiah Chapman, Nathan Harper, Dane Hatfield, Ryan Elkins, Hunter Bartley, Andrew Rollyson, Jacob Burns, Gaven Allison and Caleb Bias.
The rest of the All-Cardinal first team:
SCOTT: Matt Frye, Cooper Martin, Landon Stone, Cody Nantz, Isaiah Brown, Gavin Sutphin, Brayden Queen
