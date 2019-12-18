While more Americans than not support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, 59% of West Virginians believe Democrats in the House of Representatives should drop it, new polling says.
About 34% of those sampled said otherwise, while 7% said they were unsure.
The findings, gathered by Research America Inc. in the MetroNews West Virginia Poll, also show 61% of West Virginians support Trump compared to 38% who disapprove of the job he’s doing.
The research is based on interviews with 500 registered voters, completed online and over the phone, between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. The data has a margin of error of 4.4%.
The data contrasts national polling, which shows more Americans support Trump’s impeachment than oppose it.
For instance, poll aggregation by FiveThirtyEight, a data-driven politics blog, finds an average of 48 % of Americans support the impeachment while 45% do not.
Similarly, 53% of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing compared to 42% who approve — a stark difference from the West Virginia-specific data.
West Virginia’s delegation to the House of Representatives has indicated all members will oppose the two articles of impeachment House Democrats introduced Tuesday.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., referred to the inquiry as a “divisive sham impeachment” on social media Tuesday. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., called on House Democrats to “drop the this sham impeachment” as well Tuesday.
In an emailed statement, a McKinley spokeswoman indicated the Congressman would oppose impeachment.
“The entire process of impeaching President Trump has been based solely on the pursuit of power rather than justice,” McKinley said. “No reasonable person believes that 67 senators will vote to convict the president on the articles of impeachment.”