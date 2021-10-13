The rectangle to the right-hand side of the map shows where Poplar Fork Road will be closed to motorists at the CSX crossing from 8 a.m. Oct. 19 through 8 a.m. Oct. 21, while CSX installs a new asphalt panel.
TEAYS VALLEY — Area residents should prepare for an upcoming traffic detour at the CSX railroad crossing on Poplar Fork Road.
Southern Commercial Development, which manages traffic control for CSX, said the Poplar Fork Road will be closed at the crossing from 8 a.m. Oct. 19 through 8 a.m. Oct. 21, while CSX installs a new asphalt panel.
Signage will indicate detour directions for local drivers, according to a spokesperson from Southern Commercial Development. A message board will be placed at the crossing beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13, to remind drivers of the upcoming closure.
