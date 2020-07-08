CHARLESTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another popular outdoor event.
Division of Natural Resources officials on Thursday announced that West Virginia’s annual celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days has been canceled.
Kayla Donathan, who coordinates the two-day event for the DNR, said concerns about having thousands of people on the grounds at Stonewall Resort State Park forced organizers to scrub the Sept. 19-20 celebration.
“We had been talking about this since early April, shortly after the (coronavirus pandemic) got started here in the state,” Donathan said. “We held off on the decision as long as we could, but it became clear there would be problems with social distancing, and there was a risk that people wouldn’t come, even if we decided to go ahead with the event.
“We were disappointed to have to cancel, but the health and safety of everyone is much more important.”
The event, held in late September every year since the 1970s, routinely attracts crowds numbering more than 10,000. The DNR provides most of the staffing for the celebration, and the West Virginia Wildlife Federation handles the finances.
Donathan said DNR officials are working on ways to urge people who might have attended this year’s event to spend time outdoors.
“We’re trying to find ways that they can get outside and honor the tradition of National Hunting and Fishing Days while still following social distancing guidelines,” she added.
According to a DNR release, vendors for the canceled event will be contacted and will have their vendors’ fees refunded.
“Our vendors have been on hold (since the start of the pandemic), so there’s not a lot of canceling we have to do,” Donathan said. “Looking on the bright side, this will give us a year to get geared up for 2021 and make the event even better.”