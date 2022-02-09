HUNTINGTON — Popular radio personality Cledus T. Judd is no longer part of 103.3 TCR Country's morning show, the station said in a statement.
"Though we were working hard to renegotiate his contract, we were unable to come to a mutual agreement," Tracey Baumgard, president of the West Virginia-Ohio area of iHeartMedia Communities Division, said in an email statement. "We appreciate all his contributions during his time with us and wish him well. The morning show will continue on schedule with Judy Eaton on 103.3 TCR Country."
Judd, whose real name is James Barry Poole, is known primarily for his parodies of popular country songs, and his albums are usually an equal mix of original comedy songs and parodies. He has released 11 studio albums and two EPs, and several singles have entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, along with over 50 million impressions on social media with his viral videos.
"If that is their story, then so be it," Judd said. "But I cannot sit here and tell you that's not entirely accurate. With that being said, bygones are bygones and I'm gone."
Judd had been working on the morning show for nearly 10 years.
"I am going to miss my listeners," Judd said. "I loved all of them and they showed me great support. It was an honor to laugh, cry and have the wonderful camaraderie with them over the years."
Some of Judd's supporters did not take the news well.
"IHeartRadio/WTCR you really missed the mark this time. You got rid of the wrong morning personality. Cledus T. Judd was the life of the morning show and it is now 4 hours of agony," Sheryl White, of Huntington, wrote in a letter to The Herald-Dispatch. "Please reconsider and bring him back. Whatever you paid him was far too little for the amount of talent, laughter, and information he brought each day he was on the air. If that does not happen, I hope someone else snatches him up and soon. That station will be my new listening home."
Judd said he was not angry at anyone and was focusing on his future.
"I will be touring again and will kickoff the 'This Judd's For You/Laugh Irresponsibly Tour' in Huntington at 4th Avenue Arts on March 11th with Reno Collier," he said. "I hope everyone comes out to see me and I am looking forward to seeing them. It's going to be a great show."
On March 12, the tour makes a stop at the Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta, Ohio. After that Judd goes on to Cartersville, Georgia; then to Nashville, Tennessee; then to several stops in Alabama before hitting New York City on March 31.
For more information about the tour, shows and how to get tickets, visit cledustjudd.com.