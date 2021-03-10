HURRICANE — About the human voice, communication expert Julian Treasure said, “It’s the most powerful sound in the world, probably.”
Perhaps it is no surprise, then, that podcasts have become so popular since their inception in 2004; we humans are drawn to the powerful sound of our fellow humans’ voices.
It certainly helps when those voices we listen to are both pleasant to the ear and positive in their message — like the voice of BG Hamrick from “The Local Impact Podcast,” for example.
His distinctive voice got its start in radio many years ago, when he hosted a morning show at a local station.
“There is a saying that ‘radio gets in your blood,’” Hamrick explains, “so you always long for voice work once you have experienced it.”
He went on to become program director and general manager for WJYP from 1985 to 1996. Over the years, he continued to work in broadcasting and made a foray into real estate as well. As podcasts became popular, Hamrick found himself drawn to that medium.
He was also drawn to the idea of using his voice to advance a positive message. To have an affirmative impact, locally.
“I think it is important to highlight the good around us,” he says. “It’s easy to find the bad.”
With his mission in mind of highlighting the good in Putnam County, Hamrick created the “Inside Putnam” podcast in 2019. Partnering with the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and encouraged by Chamber President Ashley Alford Glance, he recorded out of the Area 34 workspace.
“I created the podcast because I love my community,” he enthuses. “I love the people, businesses, and history of Putnam County. My podcast was intended to be a positive influence on the community, helping listeners connect more deeply to the county we all love.”
For the first season of “Inside Putnam,” the Charleston native focused on individuals within his adopted home county of Putnam.
“I love all of the podcasts we first produced,” he admits, “but my favorite is probably the episode where Dr. VanScoy and I discussed health and weight loss and my success with his program.”
Hamrick’s first season was an experiment…and one that went remarkably well. The second season kicks off today, March 10, under a new name and with a few modifications.
“Today we launch ‘The Local Impact Podcast,’” Hamrick states. “Although the podcast has a new name, the intention of highlighting the good in our region remains the same.”
A few things have changed since the airing of the first season. Hamrick’s one-man show now records in his home studio instead of at Area 34. Guests to the podcast will join Hamrick virtually, rather than in-person. And the reach and range of topics on the show have expanded.
“In the new season, I will interview guests from West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky,” Hamrick explains, “and I will feature organizations, businesses, and events in the Tri-State as well.”
He adds, “This expansion will allow the podcast to highlight even more great faces and places in even more great communities.”
Hamrick, a resident of Putnam along with his wife and two children, brainstorms ideas for his podcast while talking to his Hurricane neighbors and operating his small business, Local Impact Digital Marketing Agency, which assists local businesses and organizations to grow their influence online.
Hamrick also finds inspiration from his podcast listeners.
“We are always looking for new ideas and guests for our podcast,” he notes. “If you have an idea for a great feature on one of our podcasts, we would love to hear from you.”
In the meantime, while Hamrick is recording season two of his positive local podcast, he will be listening to his own personal favorite podcasts: “Armchair Expert,” “The Daily,” and “Lead to Win with Michael Hyatt.”
“Podcasts are the perfect companion for the mobile person,” Hamrick asserts. “For the mobile person, commuter, and active-lifestyle person, podcasts are a great way to relax, educate, entertain, or distract when you are on the go.”
He adds, “There are so many styles and genres of podcasts; it’s easy to find something you are going to like.”
He’s probably right. As long as the human voice remains the most powerful sound in the world, we will certainly keep listening.
To listen to “The Local Impact Podcast,” check out your favorite podcast places or other podcast platforms: Apple, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. For more information, check out The Local Impact Podcast’s Facebook page or website (localimpactpodcast.com).