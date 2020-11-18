“Kind words do not cost much. Yet they accomplish much.” — Blaise Pascal
The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau couldn’t agree more.
On Nov. 9, those two entities announced a new initiative that celebrates the power of kind words.
“‘Positive Putnam: Celebrate What’s Great’ is an initiative that encourages Putnam County residents and visitors to provide positive reviews for businesses and restaurants on sites like Google, Yelp and Facebook,” Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, said.
Vanessa Ervin, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, added, “With more positive feedback online about great community spots, Putnam County visitors and residents will have more information about where to shop, play and eat. Participation in this initiative is easy.”
Because, of course, kind words don’t cost much.
To participate in the initiative, residents and visitors need only to access the social media sites of the businesses they frequent, leave a positive review, and include the hashtags #PositivePutnam and #PutnamWV.
Local business owners like Terra Bird appreciate the significance of a new program like this.
“When people leave us good reviews, or even just message us to say thank you, it reminds us why we do what we do,” Bird said. “It gives us the motivation to continue to work hard to serve our community.”
Bird recently joined the Putnam professional community in August when she opened Seventh Boutique and Beauty Bar at 3536 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. A resident of Kanawha County, she also owns a business of the same name with her best friend, Beth Sizemore, in South Charleston.
“Seventh Boutique and Beauty Bar is truly a one-stop shop,” Bird states.
“We offer clothes in a variety of styles for regular, curvy, and plus-size women. Five different women with completely different styles will walk into our boutique and each one will leave with something they like, because we truly have something for everyone. We also sell a lot of fun items such as Brumates, jewelry, bath bombs, candles, and stickers.”
She continues, “On the beauty bar side, we offer CryoSkin, spray tans, hair, lash extensions, and spa services such as facials and waxing.”
Although proud of and passionate about her business, Bird also knows the challenges of being a small business owner. Of balancing her roles as mom, wife, and boss. Of having to adjust to changes both small and large. Of responding to COVID’s ever-changing restrictions.
Of relying on the kind words of others to help Seventh Boutique and Beauty Bar thrive.
“I think the new Positive Putnam initiative is so important and will leave a lasting impact on every small business in the area,” Bird said.
Kind words accomplish much, after all.
Alford Glance agrees, especially in light of a year that has been challenging for small businesses.
“It is always important to support the local businesses in our area, but they need it now more than ever. 2020 has been a tough year,” she admits. “Taking a few seconds to post kind words that show your appreciation for those who work hard to bring us quality businesses goes a long way.”
Alford Glance would know. Her job as president of the Chamber of Commerce is to promote business in Putnam County.
At a recent Visioning Summit, she and other community leaders brainstormed ways to encourage the local business community and to celebrate what is great in Putnam County.
The Positive Putnam initiative was born.
In addition to helping businesses, the initiative also aids out-of-towners and residents in their consumer decisions.
“Putnam County is a prime location that garners many visitors for weekly programs, activities, and athletic events, as well as travelers from I-64,” Alford Glance notes.
“This new program allows our visitors to learn about what’s great in our community.”
Ervin’s role at the CVB requires her to view her community through the lens of a tourist in order to better market Putnam County attractions.
“From a tourism standpoint, research shows that travelers depend on Google searches and popular apps like Yelp when choosing places to shop, dine, and visit while traveling,” she explains. “These apps allow us to connect those who already know great experiences in Putnam County with those who have not yet been.”
Often, though, residents of a community do not think to leave online reviews for places they frequent consistently.
Terra Bird understands how easily that can happen.
“As a customer, it can be so easy to walk out of a business and be satisfied with absolutely everything…but you don’t always take the time to express that,” she says, admitting, ”I have done it myself, as well.”
The Positive Putnam initiative encourages the community to take the time to share kind words about local businesses, whether it is your first visit or your hundredth.
Ervin urges, “We want folks to share about their experiences, including what their favorite items are on the menu, what time of day they like to visit, or where to sit in the venue for the best experience.”
She adds, “These details are crucial to visitors who decide to stop in a Putnam County establishment.”
Local business owners like Bird, as well as community leaders like Alford Glance and Ervin, trust that kind words will indeed accomplish much in the community.
“When people express online the positive experiences they have with local businesses,” Ervin says, “it will inspire our community and its visitors.”
To participate in the Positive Putnam initiative, leave a positive review with the hashtag #PositivePutnam and #PutnamWV. For more information about Seventh Boutique and Beauty Bar, check out SeventhBBB on Facebook or SeventhBoutiqueBeautyBar on Instagram.