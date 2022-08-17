The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — While planning for the 100th year of Nation Fire Prevention Week in October, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announced the 2022 Fire Safety Poster Contest.

One winner of the fifth annual contest will be awarded the cover page of a calendar, will be featured in Fire Prevention Month of October and will be fire marshal for a day. The other 11 winners’ work will be displayed inside the calendar for the other months of the year.

