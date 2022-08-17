HUNTINGTON — While planning for the 100th year of Nation Fire Prevention Week in October, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announced the 2022 Fire Safety Poster Contest.
One winner of the fifth annual contest will be awarded the cover page of a calendar, will be featured in Fire Prevention Month of October and will be fire marshal for a day. The other 11 winners’ work will be displayed inside the calendar for the other months of the year.
“The contest is an excellent opportunity for elementary school-age students to learn about fire safety education,” State Fire Marshal Kenneth Tyree Jr. said in a news release. “The research undertaken by the students on fire prevention and fire safety will be of great benefit to the lives of the students, their families and their communities.”
The contest is available to all West Virginia students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
National Fire Prevention Week’s 2022 theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” but other themes are considered in the project. Some examples provided include conversations about emergency calls to 911, smoke alarm safety, firefighters, to keep kids three feet away from the stove, and to not play with lighters or matches.
Posters must be original work by students on 8 1/2-inch by 11-inch paper and can be drawn, colored, painted or three-dimensional.
The use of fire should not be used in the creation of posters, and submissions with real burn marks will be automatically disqualified. Computer-generated artworks, photographs, and clippings from magazines, newspapers and books are not allowed.
Students should submit posters to teachers by Sept. 16, and once a winner is selected from each grade, the county Board of Education will mail the entry by Sept. 26.
Once the poster is mailed to the office of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, it will not be returned. Copies and photographs of artwork are recommended before submitting work.
The statewide winner will be chosen Oct. 12 and will receive a first-place ribbon and certification of achievement from Gov. Jim Justice. Calendars will be mailed to winners in December.
