The West Virginia State Museum is featuring the exhibition “Mud, Hands, and Heat: Producing Pottery Through the Centuries” in the Balcony Gallery of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The exhibition is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It runs through Feb. 6.
This exhibition of West Virginia pottery from the museum collections is reflective of donations of historic as well as contemporary creations covering over three centuries.
The earliest pottery is from William Crickfield, who created a churn that dates from 1825. Later pieces include “Large Vessel” by Jeff Diehl of Meadow Bridge, winner of the Award of Excellence in the 2013 West Virginia Juried Exhibition.
Also included are salt-glazed stoneware, white body dinner wares and contemporary individual art potteries. Several companies are represented, such as Carr China Company, D.E. McNicol Pottery Company and Warwick.
The Culture Center is following guidelines in accordance with best practices from the West Virginia DHHR and the CDC. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken upon entry.
All visitors will also be asked to fill out the West Virginia State Visitor COVID-19 Screening Form. Visitors should follow social distancing guidelines at all times.
For more information about the exhibit, contact Charles Morris, museum director, at 304-558-0220.