HURRICANE — Even before Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order for West Virginia residents on Monday, signs were evident around Putnam County that local government and residents were already taking a proactive approach to curb the spread of COVID-19, or the novel coronovirus.
As of print time Monday, Putnam County had one positive test diagnosing COVID-19; there were 16 total positive tests in the state.
Over the weekend, caution tape surrounded playground equipment at Valley Park, where a sign read that playgrounds in the county are closed until further notice by order of the Putnam County Health Department. Restaurants posted signs saying their dining rooms were closed until further notice, but many were offering curbside pickup and even some delivery services.
And Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards was taking to social media frequently to urge residents to stay home.
“As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, I want to ask each of you not to panic and not to listen to rumors, but I do need to let everyone know that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 that is a resident of Hurricane,” Edwards wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Everyone needs to stay calm, but there are things that we all need to do. I would ask that each of you stay in and around your homes and not congregate for any reason. Please maintain the 6-foot social distancing that we’ve all been told to practice. This should apply to everyone, including with your own family members.”
Edwards also reminded younger residents, who appear to be at lower risk from the virus, that failing to follow the suggestions could unnecessarily put more vulnerable people at risk of catching the virus, which can be spread even by patients showing no symptoms.
Edwards also reassured Hurricane residents that the city is well prepared for this crisis, but that he thinks it could last much longer than previously anticipated.
“We all have a responsibility to society to do our part for the good of the all. We will all get through this and get through this together. Some people feel that we will all be back to normal in a week or two, but I feel it will be months, not weeks, before we get through this, but we will indeed get through this,” Edwards said.
However, he said, “The City of Hurricane is in good shape to maintain essential services, including all first responders, water department, sewer department and other services of the city.”
Justice’s stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers in West Virginia was set to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and he did not give an end date.
Under the order, residents cannot leave their home except for essential services, which include:
- Going to the store to get groceries
- Picking up prescriptions and other healthcare necessities
- Going to medical appointments
- Checking on a family member or loved one
- Going to a restaurant to pick up carry out
- Walking pets and taking them to the vet if necessary
- Taking a walk, riding a bike, other nature-based activities, as long as people stay 6 feet apart
- Receiving deliveries
“The reality is, we’ve got to find a way for all of us to survive,” Justice said in a press conference Monday. “We all believe this is going to pass. I would encourage everyone if you want to go outside and go for a walk, if you want to say hi to a neighbor, say hi but keep your distance.”
Essential businesses have been outlined in the order issued by Justice. Some essential businesses include: healthcare facilities, pharmacies, day care centers, hardware stores, coal mines, animal shelters, courts, professional services like lawyers and real estate, hotels, churches, banks and funeral homes.
The order is not martial law. Those providing essential services will not need to present identification, and it does not close the borders or prevent anyone from leaving the state. The order will not be enforced by the national guard or local police, said General James Hoyer with the state National Guard, though the order does permit them to enforce it.
“We are trusting West Virginians to do what is best,” Hoyer said.
The order comes after the first identified case of community spread in West Virginia. Justice said the patient was a “nursing home lady.” Media outlets reported the patient was a resident of Suncrest Nursing Home in Morgantown. The National Guard tested all staff and patients Monday that had been in contact with the woman, who remains hospitalized.
All other cases of COVID-19 in the state have been travel-related.
There is no end date for the order. West Virginia joins Ohio, Kentucky, Maryland and Pennsylvania in issuing similar stay at home orders.
Edwards is urging people to give back during this time of uncertainty.
“As everyone is aware, there is a shortage of N95 Masks/surgical type masks, face shields, gloves and other PPE for healthcare workers, first responders and others,” Edwards said. “We have a need right here in Hurricane and Putnam County and I am asking for your help.”
Edwards requested that businesses in the county that might use some of these items — such as manicurists, hair stylists, chemical lab workers, painters, grass mowers, etc., — or people who might have some in storage for an upcoming project, to please contact him and he will arrange to pick up the equipment and deliver it to medical workers.
“Please keep in mind that we will be fighting this for months, but now is the time to make the biggest difference,” Edwards said. “If you have these items, please message me now.”
Meanwhile, Putnam County Parks and Recreation has announced that park trails and disc golf will remain open at Valley Park. However, onsite offices will be closed until further notice, and the park gate will close at dark each night. If residents need to contact someone about bookings or general questions, they may call 304-562-0518 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.