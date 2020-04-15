HUNTINGTON — While special, pregnancy in the best of times places stress on pregnant women and their families.
But these are not the best of times, so new moms and dads are navigating bringing life into the world amid many uncertainties.
“I’ve been feeling mostly anxious,” said Autumn Pearson, a 37 1/2-week pregnant mom of one from Cross Lanes, West Virginia. “There are lots of unknowns that I can’t control and can’t be prepared for. We’ve basically had to change or cancel many of our plans around birth and come up with several contingency plans based on what hospital policy is and who is available for childcare when I go into labor.”
No one knows for certain how high-risk pregnant people are or what the effects of COVID-19 are for pregnant women and their babies, said Dr. Kelly Cummings, an OB/GYN with Marshall Health and associate professor with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Like the general population, some people do better handling the virus than others, and those pregnant who also have other underlying health conditions are more at risk.
Cummings said her department is advising all the women in their care to work from home or begin taking disability if they can. For those who can’t, whether it’s their employer or a financial hardship, they advise using as many precautions as possible and to wear a mask. Everyone involved in direct patient care at the hospital is also wearing a mask, she said.
Patients are also being advised to be induced at 39 weeks if they are comfortable, which Cummings said actually is shown to have better outcomes. The goal is to limit exposure for both patient and hospital staff alike, as well as trying to prevent as many births during a possible COVID-19 surge.
One of the hardest parts is the limitations on who can be in the hospital — only one person. Some hospitals, Cummings said, aren’t letting any visitors at all because partners haven’t been truthful about symptoms and possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
For Pearson, that means her firstborn won’t get to meet his baby sister in the hospital.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for sure,” Pearson said. “Some days, I’m accepting that I can’t control hardly anything regarding all of this, but it’s disheartening to cancel newborn photos, not be able to have my firstborn meet the baby in the hospital, and not be able to have any physical help or support in those first few postpartum weeks because of social distancing.”
Skin-to-skin contact post-birth will continue to be encouraged as long as the mother does not have COVID-19.
Hospital stays are being kept short. Patients can be discharged at just 24 hours postpartum for vaginal births and 48 hours after cesarean section.
Once home, Cummings said some follow-up appointments will be done through telemedicine if possible. Families should self-isolate, which Cummings said they should be doing regardless to protect against other viruses like the flu.
“Enjoy the time in self-isolation with your newborn,” Cummings said. “Sit back and enjoy your family.”
Pearson said encouragement from friends, her faith and prayer, plus coping tips from Google, have helped her navigate her new normal.
“I’ve learned to do breathing exercises, I have certain friends I call when I’m close to a panic attack, and then honestly having to just process through all my worst-case scenarios and how it would suck but wouldn’t be the end of the world if any of them came to pass,” she said.
Cummings said it is all going to be fine.
“As a physician, I am not afraid to go to work,” she said. “It’s what we love. We want to help people. We learn outbreaks can happen, and we are trained to have them happen.”
Especially in obstetrics, Cummings said they are used to working with patients who have infectious diseases, so they are already using precautionary measures to prevent spread of disease. It’s routine.